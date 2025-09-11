Liquidware Launches Real-Time Trust Center Showcasing Industry-Leading Security & Privacy Compliance

New Trust Center empowers customers to verify ISO-certified, SOC 2-audited, HIPAA-ready and GDPR-aligned controls, streamlining security assessments.

Security isn’t a checkbox, it’s a living discipline... We welcome the tough questions every procurement team must ask.” — Jason Mattox, CTO

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management solutions, today unveiled trust.liquidware.com , a live security-and-privacy trust center designed to give customers instant visibility into the company’s ever-expanding compliance portfolio. The new site provides real-time dashboards, downloadable third-party audit certificates and an NDA-gated portal for detailed audit reports. This new portal gives confidence to Liquidware customers and streamlines vendor assessments.“Security isn’t a checkbox, it’s a living discipline. We built our Trust Center so current and prospective customers can see, in real time, the rigor we apply to protecting their data across our on-premises and SaaS solutions,” said Jason Mattox, CTO of Liquidware. “We welcome the tough questions every procurement team must ask.”Comprehensive, Independently Verified ControlsThe Trust Center currently highlights Liquidware’s certifications and attestations, including:• ISO/IEC 27001 – Information Security Management• ISO/IEC 27701 – Privacy Information Management• ISO/IEC 27017 – Cloud-Specific Security• ISO/IEC 27018 – Protection of PII in the Cloud• SOC 2 (Type II) – Security, Availability & Confidentiality Trust Services Criteria• Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR Level 1 – Public self-assessment of cloud security controls for transparent assurance• GDPR alignment – Adherence to EU General Data Protection Regulation principles for data protection, privacy and data-subject rights• HIPAA readiness – Administrative, physical and technical safeguards to protect U.S. Protected Health Information (PHI)Information is published automatically as audits conclude, ensuring stakeholders always have the latest evidence.Raising the Bar for Supplier AccountabilityWith cyber-threats escalating and regulatory scrutiny intensifying, Liquidware urges organizations to demand the same level of transparency from every technology partner. The Trust Site’s one-click document access, live status indicators and dedicated request workflows collapse typical questionnaire cycles, allowing security teams to focus on risk analysis rather than paperwork.AvailabilityThe Trust Center is live today at https://trust.liquidware.com . Existing customers and prospective customers may request access through the site’s “Request Access” form.About LiquidwareLiquidware is the leader in Digital Workspace Management solutions that go beyond Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The company’s solutions provide comprehensive DEX coverage by encompassing four key areas – managing, delivering, monitoring, and controlling DEX across physical, virtual, DaaS, or in the cloud. Globally, numerous enterprises leverage Liquidware's offerings to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in digital workspace management, while also enhancing security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix, Omnissa Horizon, AmazonWorkSpaces, and DizzionFrame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on LinkedIn.

