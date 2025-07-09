Liquidware Unveils Digital Workspace Maturity Framework

The Liquidware Digital Workspace Maturity Framework combines 16+ years of experience with real-world enterprise use cases to help organizations know where their digital transformation plans stand compared to their peers.

Assessment Helps Organizations Benchmark and Accelerate Modern Workspace Strategy Through Digital Transformations

The Digital Workspace Maturity Framework translates our deep industry insight into a proven blueprint for progress — giving teams the confidence to tackle complex changes.” — Jenna Hicks, VP of Client Engagement, Liquidware

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquidware, the leading provider of digital workspace management solutions that go beyond Digital Employee Experience (DEX), today introduced its Digital Workspace Maturity Framework™, a purpose-built model and roadmap distilled from over 16 years of real-world experience across millions of endpoints in enterprises worldwide. This framework is provided to help enterprise organizations accelerate and plot their digital transformation projects to ensure maximum efficiency.This innovative framework defines a clear, staged pathway to help organizations advance from reactive IT operations to intelligent, automated, and resilient digital workspaces that empower a flexible, high-performing workforce. Unlike static assessments, the framework integrates five essential pillars of modern workspace success:• Application Delivery• User Environment Management• Visibility & Monitoring• Optimization• Security & Compliance.“Organizations know they must modernize, but too often they lack a practical roadmap that connects day-to-day IT operations to strategic business goals,” said Jenn Hicks, VP of Client Engagement at Liquidware. “The Digital Workspace Maturity Framework translates our deep industry insight into a proven blueprint for progress — giving teams the confidence to tackle complex changes like hybrid work, Windows 11 upgrades, and cloud-hosted desktops with measurable outcomes.”As enterprises prepare for pivotal milestones — including migrating to Windows 11 before Microsoft’s end-of-support deadline, transitioning away from Microsoft App-V Server ahead of its end-of-life, and adopting Microsoft AVD and Windows 365 — Liquidware’s framework provides clear guidance on how to prioritize improvements across all five pillars, ensuring security, user satisfaction, and ROI at every step.To help organizations apply the framework immediately, Liquidware now offers a comprehensive online Digital Workspace Maturity Assessment . This interactive tool allows IT leaders and C-level stakeholders to pinpoint their organization’s current maturity stage — from Nascent to Leading Edge — and receive tailored, actionable recommendations for closing gaps and accelerating transformation. It also highlights customer use cases to demonstrate how leading enterprises translate strategy into impact.A Director of IT at a major hospital system in the Southeastern United States shared:“Liquidware’s framework and DRIP process made it clear where we could modernize our environment first. With Liquidware solutions and guidance, we seamlessly integrated thousands of users from a recent acquisition, moved to Windows 11 ahead of schedule, cut login times by more than 40%, and delivered faster, more reliable application access — directly improving patient care.”Liquidware’s Digital Workspace Maturity approach is reinforced by real world use cases developed from working with enterprise organizations over the past 16 years, helping them mature their workspace environments and delivering measurable results aligned with business priorities.Key benefits of the Digital Workspace Maturity Framework and assessment include:• A clear, proven pathway to advance digital workspace maturity• A fast, objective snapshot of your organization’s current stage• Tailored recommendations across all five pillars: Application Delivery, User Environment Management, Visibility & Monitoring, Optimization, and Security & Compliance• Strategic guidance for Windows 11 upgrades, AVD, Windows 365, and App-V Server EOL• Alignment of IT investments with productivity, security, and cost efficiency goalsThe assessment is available for all organizations to take and delivers immediate, customized insights based off answering questions that take — on average — about five minutes to fill out.Explore the Digital Workspace Maturity Framework and take the free assessment today.

