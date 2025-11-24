Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Invites the New York Stock Exchange and Chicago Mercantile Exchange to Relocate to Texas

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today issued an historic invitation to two of America’s most iconic financial institutions, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), to relocate to the Lone Star State, where freedom, opportunity, and enterprise are not just words, but a way of life.

“Recent events have cast serious doubt on New York City’s commitment to the very principles that make America great—free markets, business development, and prosperity through innovation and investment,” said Commissioner Miller. “The same can be said for Chicago, where political hostility toward business has reached a fever pitch. The time has come for both Exchanges to consider a new venue consistent with their mission and the free-market spirit that built this country. There’s no better home for business than right here in the great State of Texas.”

Miller emphasized that Texas stands apart from states that burden success and chase away opportunity.

“In Texas, we don’t punish success, we celebrate it,” Miller said. “We don’t look down on job creators or investors; we thank them for fueling prosperity. While other states pile on taxes and red tape, Texas stands firm on freedom, opportunity, and common sense. We believe in keeping government limited and money in the pockets of the hard-working folks who earned it.”

As Commissioner of Agriculture, Miller highlighted Texas’ central role in the markets these exchanges serve every day.

“From cattle to cotton, grain to energy, Texas feeds and fuels the world,” Miller said. “The traders who keep those markets moving ought to be closer to the people and products that drive the American economy. That’s why I’m inviting the NYSE and CME to pack up their pits and trading floors and bring their operations to Texas, the home of enterprise, energy, and economic freedom.”

Miller stressed that his invitation complements the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE), which is already positioning itself as a cornerstone of the nation’s financial future.

“Together, NYSE, CME, and TXSE could create a powerhouse of American finance, stretching from across the nation, connecting capital to commerce and investment to innovation,” he said. “That’s how we build an economy that strengthens farmers, ranchers, energy producers, and every American who believes in honest work and free enterprise.”

He closed with a message that underscored both pride and principle:

“Here in Texas, we don’t just trade commodities—we grow them, we ship them, and we make them better,” Miller said. “Come to a state that matches your values, your volume, and your vision. If you’re tired of being villainized for creating opportunity, come to Texas. Let’s make history together, not just in the markets, but in the marketplace of ideas that defines our great nation.”

To view the New York Stock Exchange invitation letter, click here.

To view the Chicago Mercantile Exchange invitation letter, click here.