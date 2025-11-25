Commissioner Miller Hails USDA’s $30 Million Fresh Fruit Purchase, Calls for Texas Fruit to be Front and Center

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today welcomed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement that it intends to purchase up to $30 million in fresh fruit from American farmers to bolster the nation’s food supply and called on the agency to prioritize Texas producers.

“I am calling on USDA to prioritize Texas-grown fresh fruit in these procurement contracts. Not only is Texas fruit the best there is, purchasing Texas fruit helps farmers hurt by Mexico's refusal to uphold their 1944 water treaty obligations,” said Commissioner Miller. “Texas farmers aren't looking for a handout, just a level playing field and a helping hand. If USDA is going to support American agriculture, then Texas citrus absolutely belongs in that lineup.”

Texas citrus producers ship nationwide, fuel local economies, and help anchor the entire Gulf Coast fruit industry. When Texas growers are supported, it strengthens the entire national supply chain. Texas is one of the largest citrus-producing states in the nation, and Texas growers have weathered hurricanes, freezes, drought, price swings, and federal overreach, all while producing the sweetest, freshest citrus to be found anywhere in America.

“USDA’s investment will only reach its full potential if the agency ensures Texas is part of the deal,” Miller continued. “To every grower in the Rio Grande Valley and across the state: I’ve got your back. This $30 million investment is a strong step toward putting American agriculture first, and I thank President Trump and Secretary Rollins for their leadership in getting it done. Texas fruit belongs in every truckload USDA ships out to communities across the country.”

For more information about the USDA’s announcement, click here.

###