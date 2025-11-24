Indra Energy Announces Updated Fixed-Rate Plans Across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy announced updates to its residential and small-business fixed-rate energy plans available to new customers, effective November 24, 2025, across its participating utility territories in Washington D.C., Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and select commercial markets.The newly published fixed-rate offers provide customers with stable pricing options during the term of the agreed contract, allowing households and small businesses to secure predictable costs for the period of the contract.Indra Energy’s updated fixed-rate plans span both electric and natural gas markets, including products available through:- Washington, D.C. — Washington Gas DC (Gas), PEPCO DC (Electric)- Delaware — Delmarva Power DE (Electric)- New Jersey — PSE&G, NJNG, SJG, Elizabethtown Gas (Gas); ACE (Electric)- Pennsylvania — PECO, Columbia Gas PA, UGI, Peoples Gas, PGW (Gas); multiple electric service areas- Virginia — Columbia Gas VA, Washington Gas VA (Gas)- Commercial — Small commercial fixed-rate options now updated across applicable territoriesCustomers can choose from a variety of term lengths, including 6- and 12-month fixed-rate options (subject to service area). All plans are paired with Indra Energy’s renewable electricity and carbon-offset natural gas offerings where available.*With the winter season approaching, Indra Energy encourages customers to review plan options to determine which structure—variable or fixed—best matches their budget and energy-usage patterns.For more information on available plans, visit https://IndraEnergy.com ________________________________________About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is a leading independent energy supplier serving residential and commercial customers. We offer electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy plans designed to empower consumers with affordable, sustainable options. Indra Energy is committed to transparency, customer choice, and the long-term advancement of renewable energy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.