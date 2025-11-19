Indra Energy Launches Third Season of Partnership as a Proud Partner of the Penguins Pledge with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Indra Energy is honored to maintain its title as a Champion Sustainability Partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins season is always exciting, and we are thrilled to be back for our third season with the Penguins Pledge” — Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer of Indra Energy

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy , a leading independent supplier of 100% renewable electricity and carbon-offset natural gas*, is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins on the Penguins Pledge for a third consecutive season.Indra Energy is honored to maintain its title as a Champion Sustainability Partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, solidifying a shared commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and a sustainable future for the region.This season, the partnership continues to highlight sustainability, including the critical impact of Indra Energy’s core service offerings. Indra Energy’s plans are backed by Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) for electricity and carbon-neutral offsets for natural gas, enabling residential and commercial customers to power their lives and businesses sustainably without the need for equipment installation.A key pillar of this renewed partnership is the expansion of Indra Energy’s commitment to reforestation through its new Green Tree Plans . Each customer that uses this plan will see their usage matched with verifiable tree plantings, in addition to the 100% REC or carbon-offsets that are retired for all Indra Energy plans, directly contributing to a healthier environment in the U.S. and around the world."The Penguins season is always exciting, and we are thrilled to be back for our third season with the Penguins Pledge," said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer of Indra Energy. "Our partnership is founded on a mutual dedication to making a positive impact. By promoting sustainability, we are empowering the Penguins' loyal fan base to make their own positive 'pledge' to the environment."About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is an independent, licensed supplier of renewable electricity and carbon-offset natural gas. Their residential plans help customers reduce their carbon footprint — without installing solar panels — by using energy paired with Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and carbon offsets. The Green Tree Energy plans are a natural extension of Indra’s mission to make climate-positive energy accessible, simple, and impactful. Green Tree Energy plans are available in seven markets across utilities in Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. They include fixed rates that are competitive with local markets and utilities, and customers may choose between six-month or twelve-month terms. Not all states include both electric and natural gas plans.*If you enroll on a 100% Renewable Energy plan with Indra Energy as a residential and/or small commercial customer, one hundred percent (100%) of your electricity usage will be paired with Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) generated from renewable or alternative energy sources in the United States, which may include wind, solar, hydro or any other zero-emission sources which have been qualified as such. The amount of RECs that exceed any mandatory renewable portfolio, or clean standard requirements may be generated from renewable or alternative energy sources located anywhere in the United States. Indra will retire RECs in a regional generation attribute system, such as PJM Gats for customers in NJ, PA, MD, VA, IL, DC, DE territories, or via ISO - New England for customers in MA; the RECs are not generated in the State of Illinois. If you select a natural gas product, one hundred percent (100%) of your natural gas usage will be matched with carbon offsets.

