Indra Energy Announces November 2025 Residential Electricity and Natural Gas Rates Across the Mid-Atlantic

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy today announced its latest set of introductory residential and small-business variable rates available to new customers, effective Wednesday, November 12, 2025, across its participating utility territories in Washington D.C., Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.The November, two billing cycle , introductory rates reflects Indra Energy’s continued commitment to competitive offerings for customers who value renewable energy options, flexible plan structures, and trusted regional service.“Our goal is to provide customers with pricing that maintains value and reliability,” said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra Energy. “These introductory rates ensure our customers continue to benefit from energy solutions that are both accessible and responsible.”Indra Energy’s promotional variable-rate products are available for both gas and electric utilities, including but not limited to:• Washington D.C. – Washington Gas DC (Gas), PEPCO DC (Electric)• Delaware – Delmarva Power DE (Electric)• New Jersey – E-Town, NJNG, PSEG, SJG (Gas); ACE (Electric)• Pennsylvania – PECO Gas, Columbia Gas PA, Peoples Gas, UGI, PGW (Gas)• Virginia – Columbia Gas VA and Washington Gas VA (Gas)Customers enrolled in Indra Energy’s renewable plans can continue to take advantage of 100% Green Electricity* options and carbon-neutral natural gas* programs where available.Indra Energy remains dedicated to expanding energy choice and supporting sustainable power generation throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.For more information or to review available plans in your area, visit www.IndraEnergy.com *If you enroll on a 100% Renewable Energy plan with Indra Energy as a residential and/or small commercial customer, one hundred percent (100%) of your electricity usage will be paired with renewable energy certificates generated from renewable or alternative energy sources in the United States, which may include wind, solar, hydro or any other zero-emission sources which have been qualified as such. The amount of RECs that exceed any mandatory renewable portfolio or clean standard requirements may be generated from renewable or alternative energy sources located anywhere in the United States. Indra will retire RECs in a regional generation attribute system, such as PJM Gats for customers in NJ, PA, MD, VA, IL, DC, DE territories, or via ISO - New England for customers in MA; the RECs are not generated in the State of Illinois.If you select a natural gas product, one hundred percent (100%) of your natural gas usage will be matched with carbon offsets.

