'Holiday Glam' Lights Up Williamstown Holiday Walk

The owners of Kin Boutique on Martha's Vineyard; artist-photographer L.A. Brown (left) and Gareth Brown, fashion designer, will host two events during Williamstown's Holiday Walk.

Local charity leaders take the runway in designs by fashion designer Gareth Brown Friday evening, December 5, 2025 at The Coffee Shop

Holiday Glam is a chance to use clothing and style to celebrate the people who spend their time lifting others up. It's glamourous, yes - but it's also deeply local and deeply personal.” — Gareth Brown

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coffee Shop Williamstown will host “Holiday Glam,” a special runway-style event on Friday evening, December 5, 2025, as part of Williamstown’s annual Holiday Walk celebration.Set against the cozy backdrop of The Coffee Shop Williamstown, Holiday Glam will feature leaders and stakeholders from several local community charities modeling original looks created by fashion designer Gareth Brown. The event shines a spotlight on those who serve the community year-round, offering a fresh, stylish way to celebrate the organizations that make Williamstown thrive.“Holiday Walk is all about community, connection, and celebrating what makes Williamstown special,” said Peter MacGillivray, co-owner of The Coffee Shop Williamstown. “With Holiday Glam, we’re bringing that spirit to life by putting our community champions in the spotlight—literally—and pairing them with Gareth’s incredible designs.”Gareth Brown’s work blends classic silhouettes with bold, modern details—perfect for a festive evening that’s equal parts fun, elegant, and neighborly. Each look will be styled with the individual charity representative in mind, creating a series of unique outfits that reflect the diversity, creativity, and warmth of Williamstown’s nonprofit community.“I love the idea of fashion as storytelling,” said Gareth Brown. “Holiday Glam is a chance to use clothing and style to celebrate the people who spend their time lifting others up. It’s glamorous, yes—but it’s also deeply local and deeply personal.”In addition to the runway moments, guests can expect:A festive atmosphere inside The Coffee Shop Williamstown, with holiday décor and seasonal musicSpecial holiday beverages and small bites available for purchaseOpportunities to meet and connect with representatives from participating charitiesHoliday Glam is free and open to the public as part of the Holiday Walk festivities. Guests are encouraged to stop in before or after other downtown activities and to support featured nonprofits through year-end giving.Event DetailsWhat: Holiday Glam – A community runway event featuring local charity stakeholders in designs by Gareth BrownWhen: Friday evening, December 5, 2025, 6:00–8:00 p.m. (wine tasting at 6pm, runway show 7 pm, afterparty 7:30pm)Where: The Coffee Shop Williamstown, 10 Water St, Williamstown, MACost: Free and open to the publicBONUS Pop-Up Event at Provisions WilliamstownOn Saturday, December 6, 2025, the owners of Kin boutique on Martha’s Vineyard; Gareth Brown fashion designer and artist-photographer L.A.Brown will host a special pop-up at Provisions Williamstown. Guests will have the chance to explore a curated selection of Gareth’s designs alongside L.A.Brown’s photography. Viewers will experience a wonderful intimate look into their collaborative creative world. This pop-up provides an ideal opportunity to shop locally, support independent artists, and discover unique holiday gifts.For more information about Holiday Glam or to learn how your organization can get involved, please contact Peter MacGillivray at peter@thecoffeeshopwt.com .About The Coffee Shop WilliamstownThe Coffee Shop Williamstown is a community-focused coffee and wine bar in the heart of Williamstown, MA. Known for its welcoming atmosphere, curated beverages, and local collaborations, The Coffee Shop Williamstown regularly hosts events that bring neighbors together around art, music, conversation, and community initiatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.