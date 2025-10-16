Peter MacGillivray Launches Adventure Exhibit

Peter MacGillivray is an adventure photographer with decades of experience. Peter MacGillivray has focused the bulk of his work in exotic locations such as Borneo. Williamstown-based photographer Peter MacGillivray has a catalog of images that have been published in leading travel, automotive and general interest publications.

Williamstown Photographer Publishes Online Showcase

Williamstown is the launch-pad of my creative journey.” — Peter MacGillivray

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter MacGillivray Launches Online Photography Exhibit Celebrating a Lifetime Behind the LensWilliamstown Artist Brings His Work to Global Audiences Through a New Digital PlatformAcclaimed photographer and Williamstown resident Peter MacGillivray is proud to announce the launch of his first online photography exhibition, a curated digital showcase highlighting decades of creative work. Blending local storytelling with a global artistic vision, the exhibition invites both regional audiences and photography enthusiasts worldwide to experience MacGillivray’s striking visual narratives.MacGillivray’s career spans from early editorial photography published in major national outlets to more recent explorations in fine art, landscape, and documentary work. This online gallery brings together these diverse threads, featuring intimate New England scenes, evocative portraits, and photographs from his travels that reveal his keen eye for composition and human connection.“Williamstown has always inspired my work — from its landscapes to its people,” said Peter MacGillivray. “Launching this online exhibition allows me to share those inspirations with both my community and a wider audience. Each photograph tells a story, and I’m excited for people to explore those stories on their own terms.”The exhibition is now live at www.petermacgillivray.com , where visitors can explore themed galleries, read the stories behind selected images, and purchase limited-edition prints. The platform is designed to be accessible, offering a gallery-quality experience that’s available 24/7 to anyone with an internet connection.In addition to reaching a global audience, the exhibit underscores MacGillivray’s deep roots in Williamstown’s vibrant cultural community. His work often features familiar Berkshire landscapes and moments of everyday beauty that resonate with local residents and visitors alike. The family business, Provisions Williamstown is located at 4 Water Street.Event Details:Exhibit Launch Date: October 16, 2025Website: www.petermacgillivray@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.