Three Year Anniversary Celebration for Provisions Williamstown

A series of special events are planned at Provisions Williamstown to celebrate their third anniversary. Seasonal decorations are a hallmark of Provisions Williamstown. Provisions Williamstown is open year-round.

Berkshire County Specialty Food Shop Celebrates Three Year Anniversary

The last three years has been an incredible learning experience. We are so grateful for the community support of our family-owned business.” — Peter MacGillivray

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Provisions Williamstown Celebrates Three Years of Community, Flavor, and GrowthFamily-owned wine, cheese, and charcuterie shop marks its third anniversary with expanded offerings and continued local partnershipsProvisions Williamstown is proud to celebrate its third anniversary this fall, marking three years of serving the Northern Berkshires with a carefully curated selection of wines, cheeses, and specialty foods. Since opening its doors in 2022, the family-owned shop has become a beloved community gathering place and a destination for thoughtful, high-quality products.Over the past three years, Provisions Williamstown has significantly broadened its specialty wine selection, offering unique bottles from small producers around the world. The shop has also expanded its food offerings to include fresh bread, a wider array of local cheeses, and a thoughtful selection of gifts and pantry items, making it a one-stop destination for entertaining, gifting, and everyday enjoyment.“When we opened Provisions, our vision was to bring together great wine, great food, and great people,” said Peter MacGillivray . “Three years later, we’re incredibly proud of how the community has embraced us and how our shop has grown alongside their tastes and interests.”Provisions Williamstown continues to build relationships with local farms, cheesemakers, and artisans, ensuring that its shelves reflect both the best of the Berkshires and discoveries from around the globe.To celebrate this milestone, Provisions will host a wine tastings every Friday this fall, , in-store promotions, and opportunities to toast with friends and neighbors.For more information, visit www.provisionswilliamstown.com , or stop by the shop at 4 Water St, Williamstown, MA.About Provisions WilliamstownProvisions Williamstown is a family-owned wine, cheese, and charcuterie shop located in the heart of Williamstown, Massachusetts. Since 2022, Provisions has offered a curated selection of specialty wines, local cheeses, artisan foods, and unique gifts, fostering a welcoming environment for both connoisseurs and curious newcomers alike. More news about Provisions Williamstown can be found at:

