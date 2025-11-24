Free Well Water Testing Clinic in Martin County

St. Paul, Minn: Residents in and around Martin County can get their private well water tested for nitrate at a free one-day clinic sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).

Nitrate contamination is one of the most common threats to drinking water in rural Minnesota. It’s colorless, odorless, and tasteless. But at high levels, it poses serious health risks, particularly for infants and pregnant women.

Contamination is most common in agricultural regions with sandy soils, karst geology, or fractured bedrock aquifers. Wells that are shallow, damaged, or older are especially vulnerable.

Federal health guidelines consider water with nitrate levels above 10 mg/L unsafe to drink. In 2024, MDA water clinic testing of more than 2,400 private wells found that 6% exceeded this limit. Even new wells aren’t immune. About 4% have nitrate concentrations above 3 mg/L—an early warning sign that human sources of contamination are present and that the level may rise over time.

The Minnesota Department of Health recommends annual testing for nitrate and other contaminants in all private wells. Municipal water supplies are tested and treated regularly, but private well owners are responsible for their own water safety.

Testing your water is quick, easy, and confidential. Just follow these steps:

Run your cold tap for 5–10 minutes Collect at least one cup of water in a clean, sealed container Keep the sample cool Bring it to the clinic during open hours

Clinic attendees will receive on-the-spot results and personalized guidance—at no cost.

Martin County Well Water Testing Clinic

Thursday, Dec. 4

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Knights of Columbus Event Center

920 E 10th St,

Fairmont, MN 56031

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

cynthia.moothart@state.mn.us

651-420-2637