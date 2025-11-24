MDA Offers Grants to Boost Farm Resilience

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for two Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) grants that help Minnesota farmers strengthen their operations in the face of biosecurity threats and extreme weather.

The AGRI Protecting Livestock from Avian Influenza (Protect) Grant and the AGRI Preparing for Extreme Weather (Prepare) Grant are now open for applications. Together, these programs help Minnesota livestock and specialty crop producers invest in equipment and improvements that reduce disease risk, enhance biosecurity, and build long-term resilience.

“Whether it’s avian influenza or extreme weather, farmers are feeling the impacts of increasingly unpredictable conditions,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “These AGRI grants help farmers plan ahead and make smart improvements. We’re putting tax dollars to work to build the resilience Minnesota’s agricultural community needs for the future.”

AGRI Protect Grant: Strengthening Biosecurity Against Avian Influenza

Livestock producers may be eligible for grants of up to $10,000 to help purchase and install equipment that prevents the transmission of avian influenza and strengthens on-farm biosecurity.

The MDA may award up to $500,000 in total funding through a competitive review process. Individual awards will range from $500 to $10,000 per farming operation with a 20% cash match required. Related time and labor costs incurred by the applicant may reduce the cash match by up to $2,000. Full grant eligibility requirements and application details are available on the AGRI Protect Grant webpage.

AGRI Prepare Grant: Building Resilience to Extreme Weather

Livestock and specialty crop producers may be eligible for grants of up to $10,000 to help purchase and install supplies or equipment that make their operations more resilient to drought, flooding, hail, severe storms, and other extreme weather events.

The MDA may award up to $500,000 in total funding through a competitive review process. Individual awards will range from $500 to $10,000 and require a 50% cash match. Full grant eligibility requirements and application details are available on the AGRI Prepare Grant webpage.

Both programs will prioritize applicants who have farmed for 10 years or less. Applications for each grant must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. The MDA expects to award 50 to 60 grants for each program, depending on final award amounts. Grant funds may only be used for eligible expenses incurred after contracts are signed, which is anticipated to occur in May 2026.

Funding for these grant opportunities is made available through the MDA’s AGRI Program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout Minnesota to advance the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

