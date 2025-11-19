Meet the Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year Winners

Eight Minnesota retailers who demonstrate excellence in locally grown and produced products have been named a 2025 Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Minnesota Grown program, in partnership with the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA). In addition to regional awards, a Beer, Wine, and Spirits category continues to recognize outstanding liquor retailers committed to local products, and one retailer was selected by public vote as the 2025 People’s Choice winner.

This year’s winners include:

“Minnesota grocers are leading the way in making locally grown and produced foods more accessible in their communities,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “This recognition is well deserved. These retailers are not only supporting local farmers and food businesses, they’re helping build stronger local food systems across the state.”

Each winner receives exclusive rights to use Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year branding in their ads and displays and will be recognized by their peers at an MGA event in the spring. “The Minnesota Grocers Association is proud to support partnerships between grocery stores, distributors, and food producers who are showcased in the Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year contest,” said MGA President Patrick Garofalo. “The Minnesota Grocers Association invites others to join us in celebrating these Minnesota focused enterprises who bring fresh, healthy, and locally sourced products to consumers across our state.”

Awards are determined by multiple factors, including the number of local products offered and the number of Minnesota farmers and producers the grocers purchased from. The review panel also looked at use of ads, displays, social media, and events to promote Minnesota grown items to customers. More information can be found on the Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year webpage.

“We hear from participating retailers how this contest generates increased sales and inspires them to carry more locally-grown products," reported Minnesota Grown Marketing Manager, Rachel Wandrei. "So, it is a triple win – for the stores, the farmers, and ultimately the shoppers who can access fresh, high-quality products.”

Minnesota Grown is a program of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, created to promote products grown and raised in Minnesota. For more than 40 years the program has connected consumers with local farmers, farmers’ markets, and other agricultural producers through resources like the Minnesota Grown Directory, a searchable map of over 1,000 local farms, markets, and producers. The program also licenses the use of the Minnesota Grown label to Minnesota producers and retailers. Anywhere you see the Minnesota Grown logo, you can have confidence that product was grown or raised within the state.

The Minnesota Grocers Association is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork, with over 300 retail, manufacturer, and wholesale members supporting nearly 1,300 locations statewide. It actively advances the common interest of all those engaged in any aspect of the food industry as a leader and advocate in government affairs.

