Meet Kate: Canada’s First AI-Powered HR Solution for Tourism Employers

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tourism Industry Association of Alberta (TIAA) today unveiled Kate, the first artificial intelligence HR advisor built specifically for Alberta’s tourism sector. Designed to give tourism leaders instant, verified guidance on labour policies, compensation, and workforce development, Kate equips businesses of all sizes with expert HR support to attract, retain, and grow talent.Kate, which stands for Knowledge and advice for tourism employers, provides free, vetted guidance on workforce challenges ranging from dress codes and scheduling to career mapping for high-potential employees. Kate was developed by Skift Advisory, in partnership with Alphabet, and officially introduced at a media event in Edmonton, featuring a live demonstration by Greg Klassen, Principal at Skift Advisory.From Big Players to Solopreneurs — This Tool Works for EveryoneWhether running a major hotel with hundreds of staff or a small seasonal tour business, Kate gives operators instant access to HR expertise: the kind of support they would normally have to pay for. Built using the Alberta Employment Standards Code and indexed to trusted, continuously updated sources, the tool helps employers address both simple and complex HR questions with confidence.A Workforce Solution for Alberta’s Tourism Economy“Tourism is one of Alberta’s most export-ready industries, and people are its competitive advantage,” said Darren Reeder, CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Alberta. “This is why we are investing in practical, future-focused tools that help employers hire, retain, and grow the talent they need to succeed.”The project was funded with support from the Government of Alberta.“Alberta entrepreneurs are builders, and this new AI solution gives them another edge,” said Hon. Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration. “Tourism creates thousands of jobs across the province, especially for youth. Tools like this will help employers turn seasonal work into year-round career paths.”“Tourism isn’t just a job, it is one of Alberta’s most dynamic career ecosystems, said Hon. Andrew Boitchenko, Minister of Tourism and Sport. “Tools like this strengthen the bridge between employers and their team, creating long-term employment success.”“Employers don’t need another portal,” said Klassen. “They need a personal HR advisor that helps them make better decisions faster, and that is exactly what Kate delivers.“At SAIT’s School of Hospitality & Tourism, we see firsthand how our graduates are prepared for real, meaningful careers in Alberta’s tourism sector. Tourism is a vibrant industry with leadership, operations, and management pathways. Investing in HR tools like this AI advisor will help our students transition into strong, sustainable employment and help tourism operators build the skilled teams they need.” — James Overall, Dean, SAIT School of Hospitality & TourismKATE is available now at askkate.ca , providing Alberta tourism businesses with practical, actionable HR guidance at no cost.The Province of Alberta is working in partnership with the Government of Canada to provide employment support programs and services.About TIAAThe Tourism Industry Association of Alberta is the unified voice of Alberta’s tourism industry, working to strengthen the economic and social value of tourism through advocacy, research, and industry leadership.About SKIFT AdvisorySkift Advisory turns data into strategic insight for travel and tourism leaders worldwide. Backed by Skift’s global intelligence platform and expert network, we analyze emerging trends and develop practical, future-focused strategies that help destinations and businesses build sustainable, competitive advantage in a rapidly changing industry.About AlphabetAlphabetis a Canadian-based leader in digital transformation and AI adoption, helping clients navigate change by leveraging strategy, intelligent automation, analytics and insight to deliver measurable results. Their commitment to continuous innovation positions them as a trusted partner and industry leader within the Canadian tourism and association sectors. Alphabethas collaborated with numerous Canadian tourism destinations, municipalities and associations to develop digital and web strategies that embrace new technologies - including AI - to accelerate growth, enhance visitor engagement and strengthen long-term economic development.

