Audiobook Release: ‘HUSH’ Uncovers Alien Manipulation and Deep-State Secrets in a Cinematic Thriller

HUSH

A pulse-pounding psychological thriller now available as a fully immersive audiobook experience

In a world where silence has been weaponized and truth buried beneath layers of engineered reality, Hush dares to dig deep,” — Laura Eisenhower

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brace yourself for a mind-bending journey into the hidden corridors of power, deception, and extraterrestrial intrigue. The international bestseller HUSH: A Psychological Thriller of Alien Manipulation and Deep State Deceit by M.D. Selig has arrived in a stunning new audiobook edition, delivering a cinematic experience that grips listeners from the very first line.Equal parts thriller and revelation, HUSH blurs the boundaries between fiction and forbidden truth. With a Marine veteran’s realism, a historian’s precision, and a filmmaker’s sense of drama, M.D. Selig takes listeners deep into the covert world where alien intelligence and human agendas collide.“In a world where silence has been weaponized and truth buried beneath layers of engineered reality, Hush dares to dig deep,” writes Laura Eisenhower, author and public speaker. “This book is not just a revelation—it’s a call to awaken, to question, and to reclaim the narratives that have been stolen from us.”An Audiobook That Feels Like a MovieUnlike traditional thrillers, HUSH was built from the ground up to sound cinematic. The audiobook’s immersive narration, paired with Selig’s fast-paced, visceral writing style, transports listeners into a dangerous landscape of hidden agendas, underground bases, and extraterrestrial influence.M.D. Selig’s authentic voice resonates through every chapter. A decorated Marine combat pilot who flew A-6E Intruder missions during Operation Desert Storm, Selig draws from real-world intelligence experience to infuse his story with striking authenticity. After earning a History degree from the University of Arkansas, Selig transitioned to Hollywood as an actor, writer, and director, with credits including Southern Justice (Showtime, Netflix) and The Gunrunner Billy Kane (Amazon Prime).Now, his storytelling mastery and deep curiosity about UFOs/UAPs converge in a narrative that’s both thrilling and thought-provoking.“This is groundbreaking material,” says Barbara Lamb, psychotherapist and author. “Selig dares to reveal well-hidden truths about ETs, UFOs, and top-secret programs to cover them up. The truth is stranger than fiction!”Fiction That Reveals a Covert RealityThough a work of fiction, HUSH weaves together thoroughly researched historical events and real conspiratorial threads—delivered through unforgettable characters caught in the crossfire between secrecy and disclosure.As Kaedrich Olsen, author of Runes for Transformation, notes:“From DUMBs deep under the Earth to competing E.T. agendas and the hidden forces that shape our world, HUSH offers insights that only a true insider can reveal.”For Listeners Who Crave the Truth Behind the ThrillerThe HUSH audiobook appeals to curious minds—those intrigued by government conspiracies, alien agendas, and the secret machinery of the Deep State. Whether you’re a fan of The X-Files, Tom Clancy, or Ancient Aliens, Selig’s story hits the sweet spot between speculative fiction and eye-opening realism.“Selig’s cinematic storytelling and nuanced understanding of human nature shine on every page,” says Debbi Dachinger, bestselling author and award-winning podcaster. “This is fiction that both thrills and resonates.”About the AuthorM.D. Selig is a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran, historian, and Hollywood filmmaker whose work has reached millions on Netflix, Showtime, and Amazon Prime. His passion for truth, storytelling, and the unexplained drives his writing. When he’s not producing films or music, Selig lives as often as possible off the grid, exploring nature and the mysteries that inspire his creative work.To learn more, visit MDSelig.com — where listeners can access links to the audiobook, print editions, Patreon community, and exclusive interviews.AvailabilityThe HUSH audiobook is available now on Audible, Amazon, and other major audio platforms.Media ContactQueen Helens Revenge Publishing LLCLincoln Molin1860 Via Pacifica Apt 2207Aptos, CA 95003📞 (970) 823-4844✉️ Contact@QueenHelensRevenge.com🌐 MDSelig.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.