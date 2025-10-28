New Book Exposes the Hidden Financial Stress Crisis Destroying Trust and Mental Health at Work
The New Workplace Wellness Frontier
As inflation, debt, and job insecurity rise, even well-compensated employees are struggling financially. Lendnal’s When Money Hurts reveals how this unspoken stress is fueling burnout, absenteeism, and turnover—and why most corporate wellness programs miss the mark. The book reframes financial health as a core business strategy, not a side benefit, offering practical frameworks for building trust and improving performance through authentic financial wellbeing initiatives.
Drawing on more than two decades in banking, fintech, and financial services—including leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, KeyCorp, and Morningstar—Lendnal explains why traditional financial education fails to create lasting change and how modern programs using behavioral insights and technology can transform workplace culture.
Why This Matters
Financial stress is now cited as the leading cause of workplace distraction, affecting productivity, engagement, and retention. The result: billions in lost output and broken trust between employers and employees. When Money Hurts presents a compelling case for treating financial wellbeing as mental wellbeing, bridging the gap between leadership intention and employee experience.
Key insights include:
• How today’s financial stress crisis undermines mental health and loyalty.
• Why most financial wellness programs fail to connect emotionally.
• Practical strategies for designing initiatives that build trust and resilience.
• The role of leadership, culture, and technology—including AI—in shaping the future of workplace wellbeing.
“Organizations that take financial stress seriously will see gains not just in morale, but in measurable performance,” Lendnal notes. “Money may be private, but its effects are public.”
About the Author
Andrew Lendnal is a globally recognized financial wellness expert, bestselling author, and workplace wellbeing strategist. He serves as Head of Financial Wellness at Fiducient Advisors and founder of FinWell360™, an international consultancy advancing financial wellness worldwide.
His previous honors include recognition from The New York Times as one of the Top Five Leaders Transforming Workplace Financial Wellness, as well as awards from the National Financial Educators Council, Mom’s Choice Awards®, and the CTODAY Grand Legacy Awards.
A frequent media guest and speaker, Lendnal has appeared on Good Morning and numerous international outlets. His accessible, story-driven approach bridges behavioral finance, leadership, and wellbeing.
“My mission is to turn financial wellness from a forgotten benefit into a global birthright,” Lendnal says.
Book Details
Title: When Money Hurts: The Hidden Crisis Undermining Mental Health, Retention, and Trust at Work
Author: Andrew Lendnal
Publisher: FinWell360 LLC
Available: Now at major booksellers and https://www.andrewlendnal.com
Watch the companion webinar: https://youtu.be/668Djvt7Hc0
