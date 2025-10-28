New Book Exposes the Hidden Financial Stress Crisis Destroying Trust and Mental Health at Work

Andrew When Money Hurts

Financial wellness isn’t a perk. It’s a lifeline. You can’t yoga or salad-bar your way out of financial trauma.” — Andrew Lendnal.

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With nearly 60% of employees reporting financial stress as their top source of anxiety, a new book argues that employers can no longer afford to ignore the link between money and mental health. When Money Hurts : The Hidden Crisis Undermining Mental Health, Retention, and Trust at Work by Andrew Lendnal pulls back the curtain on the quiet financial strain destabilizing workplaces worldwide—and shows leaders how to fix it.The New Workplace Wellness FrontierAs inflation, debt, and job insecurity rise, even well-compensated employees are struggling financially. Lendnal’s When Money Hurts reveals how this unspoken stress is fueling burnout, absenteeism, and turnover—and why most corporate wellness programs miss the mark. The book reframes financial health as a core business strategy, not a side benefit, offering practical frameworks for building trust and improving performance through authentic financial wellbeing initiatives.Drawing on more than two decades in banking, fintech, and financial services—including leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, KeyCorp, and Morningstar—Lendnal explains why traditional financial education fails to create lasting change and how modern programs using behavioral insights and technology can transform workplace culture.Why This MattersFinancial stress is now cited as the leading cause of workplace distraction, affecting productivity, engagement, and retention. The result: billions in lost output and broken trust between employers and employees. When Money Hurts presents a compelling case for treating financial wellbeing as mental wellbeing, bridging the gap between leadership intention and employee experience.Key insights include:• How today’s financial stress crisis undermines mental health and loyalty.• Why most financial wellness programs fail to connect emotionally.• Practical strategies for designing initiatives that build trust and resilience.• The role of leadership, culture, and technology—including AI—in shaping the future of workplace wellbeing.“Organizations that take financial stress seriously will see gains not just in morale, but in measurable performance,” Lendnal notes. “Money may be private, but its effects are public.”About the AuthorAndrew Lendnal is a globally recognized financial wellness expert, bestselling author, and workplace wellbeing strategist. He serves as Head of Financial Wellness at Fiducient Advisors and founder of FinWell360™, an international consultancy advancing financial wellness worldwide.His previous honors include recognition from The New York Times as one of the Top Five Leaders Transforming Workplace Financial Wellness, as well as awards from the National Financial Educators Council, Mom’s Choice Awards, and the CTODAY Grand Legacy Awards.A frequent media guest and speaker, Lendnal has appeared on Good Morning and numerous international outlets. His accessible, story-driven approach bridges behavioral finance, leadership, and wellbeing.“My mission is to turn financial wellness from a forgotten benefit into a global birthright,” Lendnal says.Book DetailsTitle: When Money Hurts: The Hidden Crisis Undermining Mental Health, Retention, and Trust at WorkAuthor: Andrew LendnalPublisher: FinWell360 LLCAvailable: Now at major booksellers and https://www.andrewlendnal.com Watch the companion webinar: https://youtu.be/668Djvt7Hc0

