New Novel ‘Your Ghost’ Blends Supernatural Mystery with the Power of Compassion

Your Ghost

All my life I’ve been successful in things I couldn’t care less about. I want to do something I know is good.” — Algernon James, Your Ghost

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free Flying Press is proud to announce the release of Your Ghost , a supernatural tale that reimagines the ghost story not as a chilling fright-fest, but as an emotionally rich exploration of love, compassion, and the resilience of the human spirit.Written by Patrick Ullmer, Your Ghost follows the journey of Algernon James, a celebrated singer whose idyllic vacation takes a haunting turn when he encounters a mysterious figure from beyond. But unlike traditional horror stories, this ghost is not here to terrify—it is here to be understood.Raised in the upper Midwest of the United States, Ullmer grew up captivated by ghost stories, first contemporary tales, and later the literary works of masters like Algernon Blackwood and M.R. James. Their influence is apparent in Your Ghost, whose protagonist’s name is a deliberate homage.Like his literary inspirations, Ullmer refuses to treat ghosts as monsters. Instead, he writes them as echoes of humanity—figures in need of empathy, not fear. The ghost in Your Ghost is more than an apparition; she is a mother longing for connection, whose presence pushes the living to act compassionately and courageously.When Algernon James begins experiencing recurring visions of a spectral woman, he becomes compelled to unravel her hidden story. Each encounter draws him closer to her living daughter and ultimately to a revelation that flips his understanding of life, death, and purpose. What begins as a ghostly mystery evolves into a human drama about saving a life before it slips away.Your Ghost is crafted for young tweens and teens who are drawn to ghost stories but crave more than just a scare. Rather than nightmares, Ullmer’s tale offers readers hope and reflection.“With the Fall season upon us, it’s the perfect time to curl up with a supernatural story,” said Ullmer. “But I want readers to walk away not just spooked, but inspired—thinking about how compassion can change a life.”While many ghost stories lean on fear, Ullmer distinguishes his work by focusing on the humanity within the haunting. This novel doesn’t dwell on terror but on transformation, asking readers to see ghosts not as villains, but as voices calling for help.“Though the story features a ghost and paranormal encounters,” said Ullmer, “the subject is more focused upon the human spirit, and how we as individuals can work to help others who are in trouble.”Book Details• Title: Your Ghost• Author: Patrick Ullmer• Publisher: Free Flying Press• Release Date: Fall 2025• Format: Paperback and eBook• Audience: Tweens and Teens who enjoy ghost stories with heartAbout the AuthorPatrick Ullmer grew up in the upper Midwest, where ghost stories sparked his imagination from a young age. Inspired by supernatural fiction greats like Algernon Blackwood and M.R. James, Ullmer weaves narratives where ghosts are not merely figures of dread but reflections of humanity’s deepest needs. Your Ghost is his latest contribution to the genre—one that celebrates empathy, mystery, and the timeless bond between the living and the departed.For Press Inquiries:Free Flying PressContact: Patrick Ullmer1134 N Univ. Dr. Fargo, NDPhone: 701-929-1211Email: patrickullmer21@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.