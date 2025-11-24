Tanner Health System Recognized as Largest Annual Supporter and Donor during the 11th Annual ‘Sound of Medicine’

The First Annual Corporate Recognition Award Introduced as The ‘The Loy Howard Silver Service Award’ based on Tanner CEO's Community Leadership

We are beyond grateful to Tanner Health System and to Loy Howard, whose leadership continues to inspire and propel the work we do at Rapha Clinic.” — Dr. Amy Eubanks, Medical Director of Rapha Clinic

TEMPLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 11th Annual Sound of Medicine fundraising concert, The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia proudly recognized Tanner Health System as its largest annual donor and supporter, a testament to the organization’s year round commitment to improving healthcare access in the region. The event, held on Nov. 6 at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga., brought together nearly 300 community members, healthcare professionals and musicians for a night of celebration in support of Rapha Clinic’s mission to provide healthcare to uninsured adults across West Georgia.Rapha Clinic highlighted this partnership during the event by introducing the Loy Howard Silver Service Award, named after Loy Howard, CEO of Tanner Health System, to honor his outstanding dedication to improving the health and well-being of the community. This new annual award recognizes organizations that have shown exceptional commitment to public service through Rapha’s mission of providing medical, dental and spiritual healing. The award was presented to Loy Howard, honoring his unwavering commitment to supporting Rapha Clinic. As one of Rapha Clinic’s most dedicated partners, Tanner’s support continues to help ensure that individuals and families in need of medical and dental care can receive the treatment they deserve, regardless of their ability to pay.“We are beyond grateful to Tanner Health System and to Loy Howard, whose leadership continues to inspire and propel the work we do at Rapha Clinic,” said Dr. Amy Eubanks, Medical Director of Rapha Clinic. “Loy’s commitment, and the generosity of Tanner Health System, ensures that we can continue to provide vital health and dental care to those who need support the most in our community.”Tanner Health System was also honored as the largest annual supporter and donor of 2025 at the Sound of Medicine event, with a generous contribution that helped make the night’s success possible. This gift, along with their continued partnership, plays a crucial role in sustaining Rapha Clinic’s services.The Sound of Medicine concert featured a memorable evening of musical performances by local healthcare professionals who also happen to be incredible musicians and members of groups including the Carroll County Wind Ensemble, McPherson Street, the Dakota Dodge Band. The event also featured individual performers including Samuel Sauls Jr., Dr. Scott Griffin and Ruth Allison Griffin, NP and Voice Healer Johnnie Proby. The event also included a catered meal and silent auction.Funds raised during the event will help Rapha Clinic continue its work providing essential healthcare services to uninsured individuals in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard and Paulding counties.Rapha Clinic is deeply grateful to all sponsors, donors and volunteers who made the Sound of Medicine event a success. Tanner Health System’s significant contribution serves as a shining example of how community partnerships can address healthcare.To learn more about Rapha Clinic’s mission, visit https://www.raphaclinic.org/ # # #About Rapha ClinicThe Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is a faith-based, non-profit, charitable ministry serving uninsured adults in West Georgia (Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties) since 2010. Volunteer professionals provide high quality medical and dental care to those most in need. In addition to the best healthcare, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing beliefs. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empowers patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits, and improve their quality of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.