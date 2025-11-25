Cellairis and Central Technologies Partner to Deliver Innovative Mobile Device Solutions for Education and Enterprise

Partnership expands access to Cellairis’ trusted mobile accessories and CyberSystem solutions through Central Technologies’ global distribution network

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellairis , a leading provider of mobile device accessories, innovative technology solutions, and more announced a strategic partnership with Central Technologies , a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions. This collaboration will bring Cellairis’ suite of mobile solutions, including the patented CyberSystem and Cyber Pouch, to a broader range of educational institutions and enterprise customers worldwide.“We are excited to partner with Central Technologies as a reseller for all of Cellairis’ product lines, but with an initial focus on the education practice,” said Dale Stubblefield, Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development of Cellairis. “We are empowering value-added resellers such as Central Technologies with premium, affordable devices, accessories, and solutions that enhance the customer experience, drive sales, and streamline operations in both enterprise and education environments."With many schools across the nation facing cell phone restrictions or bans, Cellairis’ Cyber Pouch provides a simple, effective way for students to keep their phones in class without them becoming a distraction. The Cyber Stand, an additional accessory, can be purchased separately. It is designed to hold up to 28 Cyber Pouches in a coat-rack-like structure, providing a convenient classroom storage solution.Cellairis and Central Technologies have joined forces to provide practical, scalable solutions such as this that enhance device management, protection and productivity.Through Central Technologies’ global distribution, Cellairis’ products will be accessible to a wider audience of resellers, education technology providers, and enterprise IT departments. This partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that extend device lifespan, improve user experience, and support distraction-free environments.To learn more about the CyberSystem, visit https://mycybersystem.com/ . To view Cellairis’ full range of education and enterprise products, visit https://www.cellairis.com/ # # #About CellairisCellairis delivers mobile device accessories, certified repair services, and innovative technology solutions designed to extend the life and performance of essential devices. With a focus on protection, repair, and convenience, Cellairis supports both consumer and enterprise markets, including education institutions nationwide. Learn more at www.cellairis.com and www.mycybersystem.com About Central TechnologiesCentral Technologies is a leading technology solutions partner dedicated to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions to its customers. The company combines cutting-edge technology and a drive for excellent service to provide the best possible portfolio of solutions for schools, libraries, municipalities and small businesses. In addition, Central Technologies has been successfully involved in the E-Rate program for over 15 years, working with a diverse group of schools and libraries, including rural and urban, large and small, and supporting every type of demographic. For more information, visit www.centralinc.com

