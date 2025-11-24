KEYS Empowers Begins Construction of KEYS Community Healing Village on GivingTuesday

Nonprofit is transforming a Baltimore neighborhood by creating spaces and opportunities where healing, learning, and leadership thrive

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KEYS Empowers , a Baltimore-based movement at the intersection of healing, education, and leadership, is hosting a ceremony to celebrate the construction kickoff for the KEYS Community Healing Village (1511 Ashburton Street). Held on GivingTuesday, December 2, at 11 a.m., the ceremony welcomes speakers including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Maryland State Senator Antonio Hayes, and Coppin State University President Dr. Anthony Jenkins, among others.The kickoff of construction is scheduled for GivingTuesday, a global movement and fundraiser that inspires millions of people to do good and raise awareness about the importance of giving back, in this instance, for the Baltimore community. For KEYS Empowers, the day is both a celebration and an activation, aiming to inspire the community to harness the power of radical generosity to help Baltimore become more equitable. The celebration will be followed by a preview of the Village and light refreshments at a reception nearby. To register for this event, please visit Eventbrite and search “Keys Community Healing Village Construction.”“KEYS Community Healing Village carries a trusted responsibility to remind every young person, every family, and every community member that they are not defined by their struggles but by the strength it takes to remain resilient,” said KEYS Community Healing Village Founder Mujahid Muhammad. “Our goal is to heal the people, empower the community, and leave a legacy. In Baltimore, where our story is still being written, we aim to not only serve the community but help the community own its power.”Once fully constructed, the KEYS Community Healing Village will stand as a place of connection, growth, and opportunity where healing is practiced in action. It will engage community members of all ages and backgrounds, offering a space to learn, rebuild, and belong. Through mentorship that restores confidence, education that opens new paths, and care that tends to both emotional well-being and physical health, the Village will serve as a reminder that true strength is found in the Baltimore community. When people are seen, supported, and given the tools to rise, an entire city begins to heal one relationship, one family, one village at a time.The 501c3 organization aims to combat the long-standing and far-reaching effects of trauma on families, individuals, and youth in an era of limited resources available to families in marginalized communities.Muhammad continued, “What began as a community initiative has evolved into a transformative force dedicated to igniting human potential through access, compassion, and connection. We’re building a central hub where every day will be spent engaging, educating, feeding and empowering the members of our community that need it the most.”To learn more about KEYS Community Healing Village or to make a charitable contribution to its mission, please visit keysempowers.org/healing-village.

