JURY OF TWELVE - a Gripping Courtroom Drama Based on True Events — Now Available to Rent or Own on Streaming

Jury of 12.Film Poster Jury of 12.Film Still 1.Jury with Copy Jury of Twelve.Film Photo 2-Jury room Jury of Twelve.Film Photo 3-with the Knife

What if Justice Comes Down to Just One Voice?

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A harrowing UK trial. A divided jury. A life hanging in the balance.JURY OF TWELVE, the latest feature from award-winning director Robbie Moffat, is now available on Streaming/VOD. Inspired by true events, the film recounts the case of a seventeen-year-old girl charged with murder after stabbing her friend’s boyfriend.Her claim: self-defense. The jury: divided. The truth: unclear.Distributed by Random Media and Palm Tree Universal , JURY OF TWELVE explores the fragile mechanics of justice in a high-stakes courtroom and behind closed doors—where twelve strangers are given just two hours and twenty minutes to decide the fate of a teenager. What begins as an open-and-shut case unravels when one juror refuses to accept the consensus. As tensions rise and time runs out, the verdict teeters between guilt and mercy in a story that challenges assumptions about power, fear, and human judgment.Directed and written by Robbie Moffat, and produced by Moffat and Rachael Sutherland, the film draws power from its confined setting and moral ambiguity—revealing how one voice can disrupt the momentum of certainty and force a room to confront uncomfortable truths.OFFICIAL TRAILER▶️ YouTube: https://youtu.be/xMmHmvFyLlY?si=4YWMLNN2VRoDNe9N ▶️ Vimeo (Downloadable): https://vimeo.com/1091707102?share=copy LOGLINEWhen a teen girl is tried for stabbing a boy seventeen times, a jury must reach a fast verdict—murder or manslaughter? One juror refuses to agree.SYNOPSISA seventeen-year-old girl is on trial for the fatal stabbing of her friend’s boyfriend. The charge is murder. Her plea is self-defense. Sequestered in a jury room, twelve strangers are given two hours and twenty minutes to deliver a unanimous verdict. What seems like a clear case becomes something far more complex when one juror raises doubt—forcing the others to reexamine the evidence, their assumptions, and themselves.VOD PRESS KIT (Photos, Key Art & More): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/n1pcncm5ybqa2ag1ny5ar/AMrCAYHPVHfbKqHUStE_FlE?rlkey=89kichcebxixe3neo91kahnmx&st=mscsmg83&dl=0 Directed and written by: Robbie MoffatProduced by: Robbie Moffat, Rachael SutherlandDirector of Photography: Julita DekaEditor: Julita DekaMusic by: Pascal Isnard, Williams MarxCostume Design: Gabriella KovagoProduction Manager: Rachael SutherlandStarring:Suzanne Kendall as Juror Number 8Chris Bearne as Juror Number 10Howard Corlett as Juror Number 7Manos Koutsis as Juror Number 11Clive Greenwood as Juror Number 2Rating: TV-14Runtime: 98 minutesLanguage: EnglishGenre: DramaAvailability: Streaming and On Demand beginning October 14, 2025Format: 4K | Aspect Ratio: 1920 x 1080 | Frame Rate: 25 fps | Audio: 5.1 SurroundCountry of Origin: UKProduction Year: 2024Availability: Video on Demand (VOD) starting October 14, 2025, on major platforms including Google Play, VIMEO On Demand, and more. Pricing varies by platform and format.>>FOLLOW THE FILMWebsite: https://palmtreelimited.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/palm.tree.films/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Palmtreefilm IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt32777310/reference/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk ABOUT PALM TREEPalm Tree is a multifaceted media company with a global presence. Through its various arms—including Palm Tree Sales, Palm Tree Productions, Palm Tree Post Guys, and Palm Tree Publishing—the company supports every stage of the storytelling process, from concept to global distribution, helping bold, independent stories find their audiences worldwide.ABOUT RANDOM MEDIARandom Media is a global content company that acquires and distributes independent films across theaters, digital platforms, television networks, and retail. Known for fostering meaningful collaborations with filmmakers, Random Media’s library includes Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.Website: https://randommedia.com Twitter/X: https://x.com/RandomMediaLA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/random.media.films Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RandommediaEntertainment PRESS CONTACTS For interviews, screener access, or media inquiries:Rick Rhoades – RickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.comJennifer Lang – Jennifer@HighRoadsPR.comHigh Roads PR for Random Media

OFFICIAL TRAILER

