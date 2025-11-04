JURY OF TWELVE - a Gripping Courtroom Drama Based on True Events — Now Available to Rent or Own on Streaming
What if Justice Comes Down to Just One Voice?LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A harrowing UK trial. A divided jury. A life hanging in the balance.
JURY OF TWELVE, the latest feature from award-winning director Robbie Moffat, is now available on Streaming/VOD. Inspired by true events, the film recounts the case of a seventeen-year-old girl charged with murder after stabbing her friend’s boyfriend.
Her claim: self-defense. The jury: divided. The truth: unclear.
Distributed by Random Media and Palm Tree Universal, JURY OF TWELVE explores the fragile mechanics of justice in a high-stakes courtroom and behind closed doors—where twelve strangers are given just two hours and twenty minutes to decide the fate of a teenager. What begins as an open-and-shut case unravels when one juror refuses to accept the consensus. As tensions rise and time runs out, the verdict teeters between guilt and mercy in a story that challenges assumptions about power, fear, and human judgment.
Directed and written by Robbie Moffat, and produced by Moffat and Rachael Sutherland, the film draws power from its confined setting and moral ambiguity—revealing how one voice can disrupt the momentum of certainty and force a room to confront uncomfortable truths.
OFFICIAL TRAILER
▶️ YouTube: https://youtu.be/xMmHmvFyLlY?si=4YWMLNN2VRoDNe9N
▶️ Vimeo (Downloadable): https://vimeo.com/1091707102?share=copy \
LOGLINE
When a teen girl is tried for stabbing a boy seventeen times, a jury must reach a fast verdict—murder or manslaughter? One juror refuses to agree.
SYNOPSIS
A seventeen-year-old girl is on trial for the fatal stabbing of her friend’s boyfriend. The charge is murder. Her plea is self-defense. Sequestered in a jury room, twelve strangers are given two hours and twenty minutes to deliver a unanimous verdict. What seems like a clear case becomes something far more complex when one juror raises doubt—forcing the others to reexamine the evidence, their assumptions, and themselves.
VOD PRESS KIT (Photos, Key Art & More): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/n1pcncm5ybqa2ag1ny5ar/AMrCAYHPVHfbKqHUStE_FlE?rlkey=89kichcebxixe3neo91kahnmx&st=mscsmg83&dl=0
Directed and written by: Robbie Moffat
Produced by: Robbie Moffat, Rachael Sutherland
Director of Photography: Julita Deka
Editor: Julita Deka
Music by: Pascal Isnard, Williams Marx
Costume Design: Gabriella Kovago
Production Manager: Rachael Sutherland
Starring:
Suzanne Kendall as Juror Number 8
Chris Bearne as Juror Number 10
Howard Corlett as Juror Number 7
Manos Koutsis as Juror Number 11
Clive Greenwood as Juror Number 2
Rating: TV-14
Runtime: 98 minutes
Language: English
Genre: Drama
Availability: Streaming and On Demand beginning October 14, 2025
Format: 4K | Aspect Ratio: 1920 x 1080 | Frame Rate: 25 fps | Audio: 5.1 Surround
Country of Origin: UK
Production Year: 2024
Availability: Video on Demand (VOD) starting October 14, 2025, on major platforms including Google Play, VIMEO On Demand, and more. Pricing varies by platform and format.
>>FOLLOW THE FILM
Website: https://palmtreelimited.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/palm.tree.films/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Palmtreefilm
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt32777310/reference/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk
ABOUT PALM TREE
Palm Tree is a multifaceted media company with a global presence. Through its various arms—including Palm Tree Sales, Palm Tree Productions, Palm Tree Post Guys, and Palm Tree Publishing—the company supports every stage of the storytelling process, from concept to global distribution, helping bold, independent stories find their audiences worldwide.
ABOUT RANDOM MEDIA
Random Media is a global content company that acquires and distributes independent films across theaters, digital platforms, television networks, and retail. Known for fostering meaningful collaborations with filmmakers, Random Media’s library includes Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.
Website: https://randommedia.com
Twitter/X: https://x.com/RandomMediaLA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/random.media.films
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RandommediaEntertainment
PRESS CONTACTS For interviews, screener access, or media inquiries:
Rick Rhoades – RickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.com
Jennifer Lang – Jennifer@HighRoadsPR.com
High Roads PR for Random Media
Rick Rhoades
High Roads Media & Brand
RickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.com
OFFICIAL TRAILER
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.