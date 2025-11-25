Autonomous Buses Just Got Safer: TIER IV expands use of Deepen AI’s Annotation Tools to Support Autonomous Mobility

Multi-sensor data labelling tools and services to accelerate computer vision training for autonomous vehicles, robotics and more.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deepen AI , the safety-first data lifecycle leader making autonomy safer, from unmanned vehicles to robots and beyond, today announced that TIER IV , a global leader in open-source autonomous driving technology and the founder of the Autoware project, has expanded its use of Deepen AI’s sensor fusion annotation tools to support multiple autonomous driving initiatives, including robotaxi perception systems.For more than four years, TIER IV has incorporated Deepen AI’s feature-complete annotation suite into its workflows to prepare and validate datasets required in developing perception models across multiple autonomous vehicle programs. During this time, the use of Deepen AI’s tools within TIER IV has expanded substantially, driven by the platform’s performance, scalability, and ease of use. After evaluating multiple solutions, TIER IV selected Deepen AI to strengthen its autonomous mobility programs citing its automotive-grade LiDAR and camera labeling capabilities and seamless support for multi-sensor systems.This work is part of TIER IV’s broader ecosystem approach, in which multiple partners and technologies are evaluated and integrated to support scalable autonomous driving development.“Deepen AI has demonstrated strong performance in multi-sensor annotation workflows, which are important for training and evaluating perception models,” said Shinpei Kato, CEO at TIER IV. “We value partners who share our commitment to safety, scalability, and ecosystem collaboration, and Deepen AI’s tools support these objectives within several development programs.”As TIER IV prepares to launch new platforms, Deepen AI’s annotation suite will continue to play a central role in ensuring that LiDAR and multi-sensor perception models are trained, validated, and benchmarked for safety and scalability.“TIER IV is not only a pioneer of open-source autonomy but also a leading innovator in sensor fusion,” said Mohammad Musa, CEO of Deepen AI. “Our mission is to save lives and enable a safer, more productive world by providing the industry’s most advanced data lifecycle tools for annotation, calibration, and validation. Partnering with TIER IV demonstrates the critical role Deepen plays in making autonomy safe and reliable.”For more information about Deepen AI and its industry-leading solutions for annotation, calibration, validation, and safety benchmarking, please visit www.deepen.ai About TIER IVTIER IV stands at the forefront of deep-tech innovation, pioneering Autoware, open-source software for autonomous driving. With a comprehensive suite of platforms and services built on Autoware, TIER IV provides everything from software development and vehicle procurement to operational support. Through the Autoware ecosystem, TIER IV works with partners worldwide to shape the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, aiming to create mobility that is safer, more sustainable, and accessible to all.About Deepen AIDeepen AI is a Silicon Valley-based startup specializing in safety-first data lifecycle tools and services for machine learning and AI in autonomous systems. With customizable solutions tailored for enterprises and startups alike, Deepen AI serves more than 100 customers globally, has processed more LiDAR data than any other company on Earth, and has powered over 50,000 hours of driving data, contributing to more than 300,000 test scenarios in Safety Pool™, the world’s largest scenario database for automated driving systems.Visit www.deepen.ai for more information.

