Deepen AI Unveils Fully Unified Annotation, Calibration & Validation Suite

Our annotation tools and services can be customized to meet all annotation needs Deepen Calibrate brings down time taken for multi-sensor calibration from hours to seconds

Enables enterprises to significantly bring down annotation cost and make ADAS systems safer

By unifying calibration, annotation and validation, we eliminate one of the industry’s biggest bottlenecks” — Mohammad Musa, CEO and Co-Founder at Deepen AI

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deepen AI , a safety-first data-lifecycle tools for ADAS and autonomous driving, today announced a major product milestone: the seamless integration of Deepen Calibrate ™, Deepen Annotate™ and the new Deepen Validate™ into a single, end-to-end platform. The complete suite is available for customers starting this week at the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 (Hall 9, Booth 9500, Messe Stuttgart).“By unifying calibration, annotation and validation, we eliminate one of the industry’s biggest bottlenecks,” said Mohammad Musa, Founder & CEO of Deepen AI. “Engineering teams can correct sensor drift, generate pixel-perfect labels and validate large datasets — cutting development time by over 40 percent while dramatically improving safety.”A Data-Centric Workflow from Sensor to SafetyDeepen Calibrate tackles intrinsic and extrinsic mis-alignments across cameras, LiDAR, radar and IMUs. Target-less workflows turn a task that once took hours from Ph.D-level engineers into a guided process that anyone can complete in minutes.Deepen Annotate replaces slow, error-prone labeling with AI-assisted 2D/3D annotation, built-in quality assurance and detailed analytics. SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance, along with on-prem or cloud deployment, lets enterprises protect sensitive data while scaling quickly.Deepen Validate closes the loop by automatically validating labels, or fixing labels where gaps are detected, and benchmarking the performance across multiple external labeling vendors.Together these capabilities put best-practice sensor optimization, scalable automation plus expert human-in-the-loop review, and rigorous real-world testing in one workflow—helping OEMs and Tier-1s solve persistent challenges like long-term sensor drift and complex multi-sensor fusion.Thought-Leadership SessionMohammad Musa will present “Calibration and Validation of ADAS” on 20 May 2025, 11:45–12:10 in the conference theatre. Attendees will see how integrated workflows reduced annotation spend, uncovered critical fusion errors and accelerated homologation for leading OEM programs.Enterprise-Grade & Open by DesignDeepen AI’s browser-based tools deploy securely on-premise or in the cloud, meeting GDPR, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 standards. As co-founder of the Safety Pool initiative and active member of the Autoware Foundation, Deepen AI continues to champion collaboration for safer automated driving worldwide.About Deepen AIDeepen AI is a Silicon Valley-based start-up, specializing in safety-first data lifecycle tools and services for machine learning and AI in autonomous systems. With customizable tools catering to enterprises and startups globally, Deepen AI boasts satisfied customers of all sizes. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.Contacts:Mohammad Musa, Co-Founder & CEOinfo@deepen.ai+1 (650) 560-7130

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.