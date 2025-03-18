Deepen AI Secures Patent for Sensor Calibration, Advancing the Future of Autonomous Systems

Deepen Calibrate brings down time taken for multi-sensor calibration from hours to seconds

Newly patented technology unlocks unparalleled precision for autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, and industrial automation

With this patent, we are reinforcing our position as a pioneer in autonomous system development , ensuring that vehicles, robots, and industrial automation systems operate safely and reliably” — Mohammad Musa, CEO and Co-Founder at Deepen AI

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deepen AI , a leader in AI-driven sensor calibration and autonomous system validation, has been granted a patent for sensor calibration technology, marking a significant breakthrough in the precision and reliability of autonomous vehicles (AVs), robotics, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).This newly patented technology enhances the accuracy of sensor alignment, addressing one of the most critical challenges in autonomous mobility and intelligent systems. By ensuring precise calibration, Deepen AI’s innovation reduces perception errors, improves safety, and enhances real-time decision-making across various industries.In the world of autonomous systems, sensors such as LiDAR, radar, IMU, and cameras must be perfectly calibrated to interpret the environment accurately. Even minor misalignment can lead to significant safety risks. Deepen AI’s patented approach automates and optimizes sensor calibration, setting new industry standards for accuracy and efficiency."Our system level technology eliminates guesswork in sensor calibration and unlocks new levels of precision," said Mohammad Musa, CEO and Co-Founder of Deepen AI. "With this patent, we are reinforcing our position as a pioneer in autonomous system development , ensuring that vehicles, robots, and industrial automation systems operate safely and reliably in any environment."IMPACT ACROSS INDUSTRIESThe patent opens up new possibilities for industries that rely on high-precision perception systems, including:- Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS – Enhancing sensor alignment to improve real-time navigation and collision avoidance.- Robotics & Industrial Automation – Enabling more precise robotic vision for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse automation.- Drones & Aerial Imaging – Improving sensor calibration for accurate mapping and surveillance applications.- Smart Cities & Surveillance – Ensuring better object detection and tracking in urban environments.DEEPEN AI: LEADING INNOVATION IN SENSOR CALIBRATIONThis patent further strengthens Deepen AI’s portfolio of AI-powered sensor validation, calibration, and safety solutions for the automotive, robotics, and AI industries. As companies continue to push toward full autonomy and intelligent automation, Deepen AI’s technology provides a foundation for safer and more efficient autonomous operations.To learn more about Deepen AI’s patented sensor calibration technology and its applications, visit www.deepen.ai ABOUT DEEPEN AIDeepen AI is a global leader in scalable solutions for data annotation, validation, and sensor calibration. By combining advanced automation with human-in-the-loop precision, Deepen AI supports industries such as autonomous systems, robotics, and AI-driven perception technologies in achieving efficient, accurate, and scalable workflows.

