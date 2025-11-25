Meakin Metabolic Care Launches Metabolic Health Program for Individuals in Cancer Remission

FERNANDINA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meakin Metabolic Care (MMC), a physician-led telehealth practice founded by board-certified radiation oncologist Dr. Charles Meakin, has launched a new metabolic health program aimed at supporting individuals in cancer remission. The program is designed for people who have completed cancer treatment and want a structured, science-driven path to strengthen their metabolic health and support their long-term wellness.Meakin Metabolic Care was founded by Dr. Meakin after more than three decades of experience caring for cancer patients. Over the years, he saw a consistent theme: patients needed more than traditional oncology alone. They needed metabolic guidance, lifestyle support, and a structured path to rebuild their health, not just during treatment, but long after.MMC officially launched as a telehealth practice to fill this gap, offering evidence-based metabolic optimization programs for individuals looking to improve inflammation, insulin resistance, mitochondrial health, and overall metabolic function. What began as a focused service for cancer prevention and management quickly grew as patients sought ongoing support for long-term wellness.Today, MMC provides three core service lines:Cancer Prevention: metabolic optimization for individuals at riskCancer Management: support during active treatmentCancer Remission: the Remission Metabolic Optimization Protocol (R-MOP)The new metabolic health program for people in cancer remission is delivered through R-MOP, a subscription-based protocol designed specifically for individuals who have completed cancer treatment and want a structured, science-driven path for metabolic support and long-term wellness.The R-MOP program includes a comprehensive intake and physician consultation to establish a detailed metabolic baseline. Participants receive a personalized plan supported by biomarker testing at baseline and then every six months. The protocol incorporates low-dose, repurposed medications when appropriate, targeted supplements, and lifestyle optimization to support mitochondrial health, inflammation reduction, insulin sensitivity, sleep quality, and nutrient density.Ongoing support is a major pillar of the program. Participants receive clinical team check-ins, secure messaging access, and clear guidance that helps them stay consistent and encouraged. Rather than overwhelming survivors with complex regimens, MMC emphasizes clarity, structure, and realistic implementation.“We created the Remission Metabolic Optimization Protocol (R-MOP) to help people in remission feel empowered rather than vulnerable,” said Dr. Charles Meakin, founder of Meakin Metabolic Care. “After years of treating cancer patients, I’ve seen how much metabolic recovery matters. Survivors deserve a system that gives them tools, not just hope. R-MOP is designed to help them build resilience step-by-step.”The service uses a simple monthly subscription model. Medications and supplements are billed separately to maintain transparency and flexibility. MMC clearly states that R-MOP is not intended to replace oncology care; rather, it complements standard follow-up plans by strengthening the metabolic foundation that supports long-term well-being.Every program at Meakin Metabolic Care is delivered through a physician-led, highly personalized, telehealth-based model that incorporates biomarker tracking, repurposed medications when appropriate, targeted supplementation, lifestyle adjustments, and ongoing clinical guidance.The launch of this remission-focused metabolic health program reflects MMC’s continued focus on helping individuals move from surviving to pursuing long-term wellness with structured, medically guided support.For more information about the program and services, visit: https://meakinmetaboliccare.com/ Email: support@MeakinMetabolicCare.comPhone: (646) 389 4012MMC can also be found on:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574197902100 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/meakin-metabolic-care YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chuckmeakin375 About Meakin Metabolic CareMeakin Metabolic Care is a physician-led telehealth metabolic medicine practice dedicated to evidence-based, proactive health optimization. MMC offers metabolic optimization programs designed to improve inflammation, insulin resistance, mitochondrial health, and overall metabolic function. The practice provides three core service lines: Cancer Prevention, Cancer Management, and Cancer Remission through the Remission Metabolic Optimization Protocol (R-MOP). MMC serves patients across the country with personalized care, clear protocols, and a mission to empower individuals to take control of their metabolic future.

