The Malaysia Harrell Foundation Hosts Transformational 'Align & Rise' Retreat Honoring Veterans and Their Families

Malaysia Harrell is the founder of The Malaysia Harrell Foundation and Blissful Life Consulting.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Malaysia Harrell Foundation successfully hosted its inaugural Align & Rise Wellness Retreat during Veterans Day week from November 10-12, 2025, at the peaceful Moonstone Escape in Massanutten, Virginia. This intimate luxury retreat was intentionally created to honor and celebrate Veteran women and Veteran spouses in recognition of Veterans Day, offering a sacred environment for rest, renewal, and reflection.Guided by the visionary leadership of Malaysia Harrell, LICSW, LCSW-C, BCD, psychotherapist, U.S. Air Force Veteran, and founder of The Malaysia Harrell Foundation and Blissful Life Consulting , the Align & Rise Retreat served as a soul-centered experience rooted in holistic healing, empowerment, and gratitude. A small group of women gathered for a deeply transformational weekend focused on restoration, purpose, and self-discovery.“This gathering was more than a retreat; it was truly a homecoming,” said Harrell. “Our Veterans and their families give so much of themselves in service to others. Align & Rise was created as a space to give back, a place to breathe, heal, and remember they deserve to be poured into as well.”A Sacred Three-Day Experience of Healing and RestorationOver the course of three days, participants were immersed in a blend of mindfulness, reflection, and community, complemented by luxurious wellness experiences designed to nurture mind, body, and spirit. Experiences included:1. Morning stillness and guided meditation in nature2. Transformational soul-healing sessions led by Malaysia Harrell3. Nourishing meals prepared by private chef Julie Alexandra4. Restorative massage therapy and integrative energy healing5. Fireside conversations fostering vulnerability, sisterhood, and deep connectionThe retreat concluded with a powerful reflection circle, where participants shared stories of resilience, renewal, and the sacred practice of choosing themselves again.A Journey Into Nature and RenewalOn Day Two, participants visited the tranquil White Oak Lavender Farm in the Shenandoah Valley, a setting that beautifully reflected the retreat’s core themes of renewal, mindfulness, and soul alignment.Surrounded by rolling fields of lavender and the calming scent that filled the air, attendees were invited to slow down, breathe fully, and reconnect with both nature and themselves. The experience wove together mindful movement, gratitude practices, and moments of quiet joy. Each woman was guided through grounding exercises and intentional journaling designed to help release emotional burdens and open space for peace and clarity.As participants explored the gardens and vineyard, laughter and sacred conversations filled the air. Many women described the visit as transformative, sharing that the blooming lavender fields mirrored their own journeys, learning how to bloom again after seasons of pruning and pain.A Joyful and Symbolic ClosingThe retreat concluded on Day Three with a stop at Buc-ee’s, symbolizing the truth that healing and happiness can be found in even the simplest, everyday moments.After days of deep reflection and inner work, the final outing brought lightness, laughter, and celebration. Known for its welcoming spirit and sense of community, Buc-ee’s became more than a travel stop; it became a joyful celebration of presence, sisterhood, and shared purpose.The experience closed with gratitude, embraces, and a collective sense of renewal, as each woman departed empowered and ready to align and rise into the next chapter of her life.Partnerships, Purpose, and Continued ImpactIn partnership with Blissful Life Consulting, the Align & Rise Retreat aligned with The Malaysia Harrell Foundation’s mission to empower and uplift Veteran women and women from underrepresented populations through holistic wellness, advocacy, and community support.“This retreat perfectly embodied our mission: to create spaces where women feel seen, supported, and strengthened,” Harrell shared. “As we honored Veterans Day, we also honored the courage it takes to heal, rise, and live boldly in truth.”The successful launch of Align & Rise marks a major milestone in The Malaysia Harrell Foundation’s growing legacy of mental health advocacy, spiritual empowerment, and community impact. Plans are already underway for the 2026 retreat, which will further expand access to holistic wellness experiences for Veterans and women nationwide.Sponsors and GratitudeThe Align & Rise Retreat was made possible through the generous partnership of Moonstone Escape at the Gr8 Escapes in Virginia, Massanutten, a serene mountain sanctuary that offered the perfect backdrop for reflection, restoration, and reconnection.The Malaysia Harrell Foundation extends heartfelt gratitude to its sponsors, Me Time Coffee, Target and Kira Dior Hair.Each partner played a meaningful role in creating a retreat experience rooted in excellence, empowerment, and community. Their support demonstrated how purpose-driven brands can create transformation that extends far beyond a single event and into the lives and legacies of every woman who attended.About The Malaysia Harrell FoundationThe Malaysia Harrell Foundation, Inc. is dedicated to empowering and uplifting Veteran women and women from underrepresented populations through holistic wellness, advocacy, and support. The foundation is committed to fostering resilience, healing, and personal growth while helping women reconnect with their purpose, embrace their strength, and live in alignment with their truth.For the latest updates, connect with The Malaysia Harrell Foundation at:Official website of Malaysia Harrell Foundation: https://malaysiaharrellfoundation.com Email: malaysiaharrellfoundation@gmail.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/malaysiaharrellfoundation/ Official website of Blissful Life Consulting: https://www.blissfullifeconsulting.com/

