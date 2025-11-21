Author Solovey Launches the Kindle Edition of Her Latest Book 'The Godmother'

The Godmother by Solovey is the timeless tale of the devastating and unforgiving world of power, survival, and reinvention.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Solovey announces the release of The Godmother , a gripping historical-thriller novel that traces the rise of one of fiction’s most formidable female figures. The story spans the tumultuous landscape of Moscow, USSR (1977-1995), capturing a world defined by collapse, rebirth, and the fierce will of a woman determined never to surrender.The Godmother offers readers an intimate portrait of a woman who refuses every limitation placed upon her. In a world where men mistake cruelty for strength, Lara Mezhinskaya writes her own rules in invisible ink—loyalty, calculation, and strategic silence. From Odessa's courtyards to Moscow's underground networks, from New York's towers to Capri's sun-drenched villas, Lara's journey mirrors the transformation of Russia itself: tender, brutal, and unstoppable.Speaking to the media, Solovey said, "The novel speaks to anyone who has watched institutions crumble and wondered who fills the vacuum. It explores timeless questions about the price of survival, the cost of loyalty, and whether any empire, personal or political, can be built without ghosts of the past.”The Godmother tells a story rich with history, tension, and beauty. It follows the arc of love turning to legend and offers a portrait of a woman who refuses to break, even when the world demands her surrender.Get The Godmother by Solovey on Amazon: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0G34G1MS4/ (Also available via Amazon US, UK, and other global platforms.)Publisher ‏: ‎101 Panya PublishingASIN ‏: ‎B0G34G1MS4ISBN-10 ‏: ‎1988880106ISBN-13 ‏: ‎978-1988880105Solovey is a contemporary writer whose work bridges the divide between history and humanity, exploring themes of identity, survival, and the invisible ties that connect people across time. Solovey was born and raised in a country that no longer exists, a place that continues to live in memory long after its borders faded from maps. The name “Solovey” also means nightingale, a bird known for singing through the darkness. Through stories shaped from silence, Solovey honours the voices of those who came before and those who remain.

