Human Touch® Now HSA/FSA-Eligible, Expanding Access to In-Home Massage and Recovery

Pre-Tax Health Funds Can Now Be Used for Premium Massage Chairs and Zero-Gravity Recliners, Helping Consumers Prioritize Their Well-Being

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Touch , a leader in innovative wellness technology for more than 45 years, today announced that several of its most popular massage chairs and zero-gravity recliners are now eligible for purchase using Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) funds. The new eligibility allows consumers to take advantage of tax-advantaged health dollars while supporting at-home wellness, stress relief, and muscular recovery.Many consumers with FSAs must use remaining funds before the end of the plan year, and HSA users often evaluate qualified purchases as annual contributions reset. Human Touch’s new eligibility provides a timely option for those looking to maximize pre-tax dollars on products that deliver real, therapeutic benefits at home.“People are increasingly looking for accessible, effective ways to manage stress, pain, and recovery from home,” said David Wood, CEO of Human Touch. “Our mission has always been to bring therapeutic wellness into more households. HSA and FSA flexibility helps make that possible, allowing consumers to invest in solutions that truly support their well-being.”Human Touch massage chairs are engineered to accelerate recovery, ease pain, reduce physical and mental stress, and promote more restorative sleep. Through advanced mechanisms that stimulate circulation and encourage lymphatic drainage, the chairs help muscles relax and recover more effectively. Zero-gravity recline reduces spinal pressure and enhances blood flow, while full-body Bend and Stretch functionality improves mobility and mimics assisted stretching. Proprietary S- and L-track massage systems follow the body’s natural contours, delivering precise, targeted relief from the neck down through the glutes.Eligible products include the Super Novo X, Super Novo 2.0, Novo Flex, WholeBodyROVE, Gravis ZG Chair, LaevoZG Chair with Lift Assist, Perfect ChairPC-610 Omni-Motion Classic, and Perfect ChairPC-420 Manual Plus.To use HSA/FSA dollars, shoppers simply select Sika – Pay with HSA/FSA at checkout and complete a brief digital Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) process powered by Sika Health.For more information visit https://www.humantouch.com/pages/hsa-fsa About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.