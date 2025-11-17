Silverbrook Advisors Unveils SBAi, a Proprietary AI Platform to Accelerate Institutional Real Estate Underwriting

System Cuts Underwriting and Scenario-Modeling Time by More Than Half, Giving Investors and Developers Faster Clarity on Feasibility, Risk, and Capital Strategy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverbrook Advisors , a national real estate advisory firm founded by Gregory and Graham Jones of GRJ LLC , today announced the public launch of SBAi, its proprietary artificial intelligence platform designed to transform how institutional real estate deals are evaluated, underwritten, and brought to market.SBAi has already been in active use across Silverbrook’s advisory work for the past eight months, where it has significantly reduced the time required to analyze opportunities and model outcomes across different capital and asset-strategy scenarios.Unlike off-the-shelf AI tools now entering commercial real estate, SBAi is trained on more than 12 years of Silverbrook’s internal deal history, proprietary underwriting logic, and real asset-level data — giving the firm a speed and intelligence advantage in a sector still dominated by manual models and fragmented systems.“Real estate has been one of the slowest industries to adopt technology, but that era is ending,” said Gregory Jones, Co-Founder and Managing Member at Silverbrook Advisors. “Capital is moving faster, cycles are tightening, and the firms that can evaluate a deal in hours instead of days are the ones who will win. SBAi turns what used to be a multi-platform underwriting process into real-time intelligence and that changes the velocity of decision-making in this industry.”Built for Institutional Real Estate — Not Generic AISBAi consolidates comp analysis, underwriting sensitivities, market-absorption forecasts, and capital stack stress-testing into a single workflow. What typically required multiple spreadsheets, databases, and iterative model versions can now be run in one system, in a fraction of the time.Early use cases include a feasibility review for a mixed-use project where SBAi reduced scenario modeling from 5 days to 48 hours. Silverbrook is now integrating the platform across all new advisory mandates.Key early benefits include:- 50–60% reduction in initial underwriting and scenario-planning time- Faster “go / no-go” screening across new markets and asset classes- Earlier identification of value-creation levers and risk exposures- Increased alignment between equity partners, operators, and lendersTo date, SBAi has supported the evaluation of 17 deals totaling over $500 million in transaction volume.“AI isn’t an add-on for us — it’s becoming core to how we evaluate, advise, and execute,” said Graham Jones, Co-Founder and Managing Member at Silverbrook Advisors. “The next generation of real estate firms won’t just manage assets, they will manage intelligence. The ones who can model outcomes instantly, see around corners, and move before the market shifts will define the future of this asset class.”For more information on Silverbrook Advisors visit www.silverbrookadvisors.com About Silverbrook AdvisorsSilverbrook Advisors is a national commercial real estate advisory firm based in Miami, FL. Founded by Greg and Graham Jones, the firm helps investors, owners, and operators navigate acquisitions, underwriting, capital strategy, and asset performance. Silverbrook builds on the brothers’ 15 years leading GRJ LLC, a vertically integrated real estate platform with more than $1B in multifamily, mixed-use, and hospitality transactions across the U.S.

