Sovány Expands New York Footprint with Placement in 28 Gristedes and D’Agostino Locations

Organic Sparkling Water Brand Continues Retail Growth Across the Northeast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sovány , the premium organic sparkling water made with real fruit and no added sugar, is on the way to shelves at 28 Gristedes and D’Agostino locations across New York City. The partnership brings Sovány’s elevated approach to sparkling water to one of NYC’s most iconic neighborhood grocers — marking a key milestone in the brand’s continued retail expansion.Crafted with USDA Organic fruit, a naturally subtle hue, and a bright, authentic taste, Sovány delivers clean refreshment without compromising on flavor. The lineup includes three vibrant varieties: Green Apple, Raspberry, and Tangerine.“At Gristedes and D’Agostino’s, we’re always listening to what our customers want — and more New Yorkers are asking for clean, organic, and flavorful beverages,” said Carlos Perez, Vice President of Merchandising and Procurement at Gristedes and D’Agostino’s. “We’re proud to bring Sovány’s organic sparkling waters to our stores, giving our shoppers another reason to love shopping local.”“Sovány was born from a simple idea: you shouldn’t have to choose between health and flavor,” said Marcella Fodor, Founder of Sovány. “Gristedes and D’Agostino’ are New York institutions, and we’re thrilled to introduce Sovány to their shoppers — people who appreciate quality, transparency, and a little moment of refreshment in their day.”Sovány is USDA Organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and packaged in BPA-free, 100% recyclable cans.About Sovány BeverageSovány is an elevated sparkling water made with real, organic fruits. Founded by health-conscious entrepreneur Marcella Fodor, Sovány beverages are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and with no added sugars. Sovány is currently available in three flavors including Green Apple, Raspberry and Tangerine. Sovány is a WBENC certified woman-owned company. Visit www.sovany.com and follow @drinksovany on Instagram and TikTok.About Gristedes and D’Agostino’s SupermarketsBoth Gristedes and D’Agostino’s are considered to be New York City’s most iconic neighborhood grocery chains, offering high-quality products, local partnerships, and friendly service across Manhattan and beyond. Gristedes and D’Agostino’s continue to evolve with New York, combining tradition with innovation and new product offerings to serve generations of city residents.

