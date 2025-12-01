VIB Wins 'Most Innovative & Personalized Lending Solution – Vietnam, 2025' at the Global Brand Frontier Awards

VIB wins the 2025 award for Vietnam’s most innovative, personalized lending solution, praised for data-driven credit, digital onboarding & smart personalization

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has been named “The Most Innovative & Personalized Lending Solution – Vietnam, 2025” at the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media . The recognition underscores VIB’s data-driven approach to credit, seamless digital onboarding, and responsible underwriting that tailors lending to individual customer needs at scale.“VIB’s lending platform blends disciplined risk management with real-time personalization, bringing borrowers faster decisions, transparent pricing, and a smoother digital journey,” said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media. “Our jury was particularly impressed by how VIB operationalized analytics across the credit lifecycle while maintaining strong governance and consumer protections.”About Vietnam International Bank (VIB)Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank, abbreviated as Vietnam International Bank (VIB), is one of the leading joint stock banks in Vietnam.For 29 years, VIB has achieved significant development and prominent milestones. At Sep 30, 2025, the bank’s charter capital reached USD 1.36 billion, while its shareholder’s equity hit around USD 1.80 billion and total assets exceeded USD 21.7 billion.Currently, VIB has 202 branches and transaction offices in 33 key provinces and cities across the country, recruiting nearly 10,000 employees.Driven by an innovation and customer-centric strategy, VIB has been redefining modern banking experiences through AI, Big Data, and fully digital ecosystems. The bank continuously delivers personalized, seamless, and empowering financial solutions, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in shaping the future of Vietnam’s financial industry.About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and high-impact storytelling. The company champions excellence by identifying and celebrating organizations that exemplify leadership, innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility. Through its editorial platforms and annual awards, BBRM serves as a trusted voice on global brand performance and transformation.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsFounded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous selection process, the awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and a bold commitment to excellence. The 2024 awards recognized top-tier organizations, including Palo Alto Networks, Etihad Airways, AXA IM Select, Standard Chartered, HSBC Philippines, RAKBANK, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Krungthai Bank, Banque Misr, and many more innovators.To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, visit: https://www.bostonbrandmedia.com/register-for-the-2025-frontier-awards

