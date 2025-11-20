LaunchX Wins Double Recognition from Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025 for Shaping the Future of Youth Entrepreneurship

Forest Richter, President of LaunchX

Boston Brand Research & Media honors LaunchX with prestigious recognition for scaling youth entrepreneurship education and empowering high school students

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaunchX , a leading youth entrepreneurship education platform for high school students, has been honored with two prestigious distinctions from the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media , one of the most reputed and highly regarded global award and recognition platforms for corporate and educational excellence. LaunchX has received the titles “Best Youth Entrepreneurship Education – United States, 2025” and “Fastest-Growing Youth Entrepreneurship Education – North America, 2025,” underscoring its sustained momentum and impact in equipping teenagers with real-world startup skills through rigorous, hands-on learning.This prestigious global award recognition reflects a landmark year for LaunchX. The 2025 cycle marked its largest year on record, bringing together 700+ “Launchies” from across the United States and beyond. Building on that scale, LaunchX is expanding both access and depth in 2026 with a broader slate of programs designed to deliver some of the most comprehensive and impactful youth entrepreneurship experiences available today—programs that students not only love, but that also provide practical, market-tested skills that prepare them to launch real ventures.The recognition follows a period of meaningful growth in both participation and programming. Across 2025–2026, LaunchX has introduced three new programs specifically structured to help students move from ideation to validation to launch with greater speed, clarity, and confidence. Its learning model emphasizes:1) Team-based venture building focused on solving real-world problems;2) Mentor engagement with experienced founders and industry professionals; and3) Customer discovery and market testing, ensuring ideas are validated by real users.By combining classroom rigor with live, experiential startup-building, LaunchX has positioned itself as one of the most dynamic and fast-growing youth entrepreneurship education platforms in North America, with scale, curriculum depth, and learner outcomes that continue to accelerate year over year.“Recognizing LaunchX with these two prestigious awards reflects the organization’s dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for young people to turn ideas into action,” said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media. “In a rapidly evolving world, LaunchX continues to stand at the forefront of entrepreneurial education by providing a platform where talent, creativity, and leadership can thrive. As one of the most reputed and highly regarded global award recognition platforms, the Global Brand Frontier Awards is proud to highlight LaunchX’s pivotal role in shaping the future of youth entrepreneurship in the United States and across North America.”Forest Richter, President of LaunchX commented: “We’re deeply honored that LaunchX has been recognized as Best Youth Entrepreneurship Education – United States, 2025 and Fastest-Growing Youth Entrepreneurship Education – North America, 2025.At LaunchX, we believe the entrepreneurial journey is one of the most powerful ways for young people to discover their potential. Having lived through the long hours, setbacks, and triumphs of building companies myself, I know how challenging it can be. That’s why this recognition means so much, it’s proof that we’re making that journey just a little easier for the next generation of founders.Most of all, this award belongs to our incredible students, mentors, and community. They’re the ones turning bold ideas into real ventures, and we’re proud to be in their corner, celebrating every win along the way.”About LaunchXLaunchX empowers high school students to become entrepreneurs by providing immersive programs that teach them how to build real startups and bring innovative ideas to life. With a strong emphasis on experiential learning, peer collaboration, and access to seasoned mentors, LaunchX has cultivated a vibrant community of young founders across the globe. Each year, hundreds of students participate in LaunchX programs, turning classroom inspiration into real-world ventures.About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and high-impact storytelling. As one of the most reputed organizations in the brand consulting sector, the company champions excellence by identifying and celebrating organizations that exemplify leadership, innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility across diverse industries.Through its editorial platforms, research initiatives, and prestigious annual awards programs including the Global Brand Frontier Awards, Boston Brand Research & Media serves as a trusted voice on global brand performance, industry transformation, and organizational excellence. The firm's rigorous research methodologies and commitment to recognizing genuine achievement have established it as a highly regarded authority in strategic brand recognition.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsFounded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous, research-driven selection process, the program recognizes organizations for innovation, leadership, sustainability, customer experience, and strategic impact.The 2024 awards recognized top-tier organizations including Palo Alto Networks, Etihad Airways, AXA IM Select, Standard Chartered, HSBC Philippines, RAKBANK, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Krungthai Bank, Banque Misr, and many more innovators across key global markets. The Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025 continue this legacy as one of the most reputed and highly regarded global award recognition platforms for brands that are shaping the next frontier of business.To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, visit: https://www.bostonbrandmedia.com/register-for-the-2025-frontier-awards

