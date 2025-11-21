Gulf Insurance Group Wins ‘Pioneering Leadership in Comprehensive Insurance Solutions ’ - Global Brand Frontier Awards

Khaled M. Al Sanousi, Group Executive Manager, Group Corp. Comms, Investor Relations & Admin. Affairs of Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P.

Boston Brand Research & Media bestows prestigious global award recognition for GIG’s regional leadership, diversified insurance portfolio, & sustainable value.

Our focus on developing a high-performing, future-ready workforce has allowed us to build an agile and resilient organization capable of navigating dynamic markets.” — Khaled M. Al Sanousi, Group Executive Manager (Gulf Insurance Group)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P. (GIG) , one of the largest and most diversified insurance groups in the Middle East and North Africa, has been honored with the prestigious ‘Pioneering Leadership in Comprehensive Insurance Solutions – MENA, 2025’ award from the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media . Widely regarded as one of the most reputed and highly regarded global award and recognition platforms for corporate excellence, Boston Brand Research & Media has recognized GIG for its regional leadership in life, non-life, and takaful insurance, its strong financial performance, and its ongoing investments in digital transformation and customer-centric innovation.This global award recognition underscores Gulf Insurance Group’s position as a regional insurance powerhouse with more than 100 branches, over 4,100 employees, and more than 3.5 million customers across Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, KSA, Turkey, Algeria, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, and Lebanon. Over more than six decades, GIG has built a robust and resilient franchise based on a strong balance sheet, high credit ratings from leading international agencies, disciplined underwriting, and a comprehensive portfolio of insurance solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of individuals, SMEs, corporates, and institutions across the MENA region.The ‘Pioneering Leadership in Comprehensive Insurance Solutions – MENA, 2025’ award recognizes GIG’s holistic approach to growth, combining innovation in products and distribution, advanced IT and digital capabilities, strong enterprise risk management, and a deep focus on governance and human capital development. By consistently elevating service standards, embracing digitization, and embedding sustainability and risk discipline into its operating model, GIG continues to set a benchmark for what a modern, customer-focused insurance group in MENA should look like on the global stage.“Gulf Insurance Group has consistently raised the bar in the insurance industry by delivering diversified and forward-thinking solutions that respond to the evolving needs of individuals and businesses,” said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media. “Their strategic resilience, digital transformation efforts, and exceptional regional footprint make them a standout brand in today’s competitive market. As one of the most reputed and highly regarded global award recognition platforms, the Global Brand Frontier Awards is proud to recognize GIG’s pioneering leadership in comprehensive insurance solutions across the MENA region.”“As a regional insurance powerhouse, our journey of growth and transformation has been driven by a clear vision and a deep commitment to excellence across every dimension of our business. Over the years, we have not only strengthened our financial foundation, with a robust balance sheet and a strong credit rating profile, but also prioritized investments in our most valuable asset: our people. Our focus on developing a high-performing, future-ready workforce has allowed us to build an agile and resilient organization capable of navigating dynamic markets.Equally vital to our progress is the depth and diversity of our leadership. Our board and management team bring together a rare combination of strategic foresight, operational expertise, and unwavering integrity, which continues to guide the Group through sustained value creation and responsible growth. This holistic approach, anchored in sound governance, disciplined execution, and a purpose-led culture, positions us to unlock new opportunities, strengthen stakeholder confidence, and deliver long-term impact. Our focus on sustainable value creation positions us to lead the industry into a more inclusive, innovative, and financially secure future.” said Khaled M. Al Sanousi, Group Executive Manager, Group Corp. Comms, Investor Relations & Admin. Affairs (Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P.)About Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P.Established in 1962 in Kuwait, Gulf Insurance Group is one of the largest and most diversified insurance groups in the Middle East and North Africa with operations in life, non-life and takaful insurance. As a regional insurance powerhouse, the group enjoys a strong competitive market position in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Egypt and excellent operational footprints in UAE, KSA, Turkey, Algeria, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and Lebanon.Over 60 years of operational excellence, GIG has established itself as a leader and pioneer in the insurance industry by offering innovative and high-quality products and services that are tailored to meet the unique needs of our valued stakeholders. With more than 100 branches, +4,100 employees and +3.5m customers, GIG is delivering unprecedented growth for a sustainable future.GIG has attained a competitive edge in its markets through the implementation of a comprehensive approach involving the latest IT services, innovation in products and distribution, strong customer relations management and robust enterprise risk management. Furthermore, GIG utilizes the best standards in corporate governance, prudent underwriting practices, and its decentralized business model focusing on human capital development and digitization.GIG holds a Financial Strength Rating of ‘A’ (Excellent) and issuer credit rating of ‘a+’ (Excellent) having a Stable outlook from AM Best Europe – Rating Services, a Financial Strength Rating of ‘A+’ with Stable outlook from Standard & Poor’s and an Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) of ‘A2’ from Moody’s Ratings carrying a Stable outlook.GIG is a majority-owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings, a Canadian holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and high-impact storytelling. As one of the most reputed organizations in the brand consulting sector, the company champions excellence by identifying and celebrating organizations that exemplify leadership, innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility across diverse industries.Through its editorial platforms, research initiatives, and prestigious annual awards programs including the Global Brand Frontier Awards, Boston Brand Research & Media serves as a trusted voice on global brand performance, industry transformation, and organizational excellence. The firm's rigorous research methodologies and commitment to recognizing genuine achievement have established it as a highly regarded authority in strategic brand recognition.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsFounded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous, research-driven selection process, the program recognizes organizations for innovation, leadership, sustainability, customer experience, and strategic impact.The 2024 awards recognized top-tier organizations including Palo Alto Networks, Etihad Airways, AXA IM Select, Standard Chartered, HSBC Philippines, RAKBANK, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Krungthai Bank, Banque Misr, and many more innovators across key global markets. The Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025 continue this legacy as one of the most reputed and highly regarded global award recognition platforms for brands that are shaping the next frontier of business.To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, visit: https://www.bostonbrandmedia.com/register-for-the-2025-frontier-awards

Legal Disclaimer:

