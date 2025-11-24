Pre-Black Friday Special: Free Airfare to Bermuda

Free Air to Bermuda with Purchase of 3-day Vacation Package

BermudAir Holidays Offers 100% Discount on Airfare with Purchase of 3 Nights’ Vacation Package

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BermudAir , Bermuda’s flagship airline, today announced its free airfare promotion as part of its Pre-Black Friday sales this year. Round-trip flights to Bermuda are included free of charge when travellers purchase a minimum three-night vacation package through BermudAir Holidays.The 100% flight discount (taxes and fees are excluded) is available from all eight US gateways, including New York/LaGuardia (LGA), Newark (EWR), White Plains/Westchester (HPN), Boston (BOS), Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Orlando (MCO), Richmond (RIC) and Raleigh-Durham (RDU).The sale is available for purchase through November 30, 2025, for travel between December 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026 and must be purchased through BermudAir Holidays: https://www.bermudairholidays.com/en/ “Bermuda feels a world away but is much closer than most people realise,” said Adam Scott, Founder & CEO at BermudAir. “It’s the perfect getaway for year-round travel, and, now with free airfare, there’s never been a better time to book our Pre-Black Friday deal for a fast getaway.”Booking details are as follows:Offer: 100% off roundtrip airfare to Bermuda when booked as part of a BermudAir Holidays package (taxes and fees apply):• Booking Period: November 20-30, 2025• Travel Window: December 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026• Eligible Airports: HPN, LGA, EWR, BOS, BWI, MCO, RIC and RDU• Book at flybermudair.com/holidays###

