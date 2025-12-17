BermudAir Launches AnguillAir With Three New Routes from Boston, Newark and Baltimore-Washington

AnguillAir Flies Nonstop to Anguilla from Boston, Newark and Baltimore-Washington

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bermuda’s flagship airline BermudAir today introduced its new sub-brand AnguillAir, debuting this week the only nonstop flights from Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C to Anguilla, one of the Caribbean’s most exquisite destinations. Known for its pristine beaches, boutique resorts, and exclusive atmosphere, Anguilla offers a natural complement to AnguillAir’s premium inflight experience.AnguillAir will introduce the flights to Anguilla, operated by BermudAir, from Boston, (BOS), Newark (EWR) and Washington-Baltimore (BWI) on December 17, 18 and 19, respectively. It signals a powerful new era in Caribbean connectivity—one driven by BermudAir’s signature island hospitality and its vision to link island communities in meaningful and lasting ways.The Boston flights, will operate twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays through April 25, 2026, departing from Logan International Airport at 10:20am, landing in Anguilla at 4pm, with return flights leaving at 5:05pm (4:05pm from March 11), arriving back into BOS at 8:50pm.From Newark, AnguillAir will operate twice-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays through April 12, 2026. The flights depart from Newark Liberty International at 10:30am, landing in Anguilla at 3:50pm, with return flights leaving at 7:25pm (6:25pm from March 8), arriving back into EWR at 11pm.Finally, AnguillAir will operate twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays through April 13, 2026, departing from Baltimore/Washington International Airport at 10:25am, landing in Bermuda at 3:35pm, with return flights leaving at 4:35pm (5:35pm from March 9), arriving back into BWI at 8pm.AnguillAir features its own identity and design, and represents the first step in a broader strategy for BermudAir to grow additional seasonal service, expanding its network reach and innovating a new chapter in the airline’s long-term growth trajectory.“This is much more than a new route — it’s a reflection of what BermudAir was built to do: deliver extraordinary service while broadening our destination offerings,” said Adam Scott, Founder and CEO of BermudAir. “We’re thrilled that we are now able to extend the service and care we offer from Bermuda now also to our sister British Oversea Territory neighbour Anguilla.”Hon. Jose Vanterpool, Anguilla’s Minister of Infrastructure, remarked, “The reopening of the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport marks a pivotal moment for Anguilla’s economic future. Our agreement with BermudAir to launch nonstop service from the U.S. Northeast is a crucial first step. To support long-term, sustainable growth, we are pursuing a phased, demand-driven expansion plan, which includes extending the runway to accommodate larger aircraft and increased passenger and cargo volumes.”Anguilla’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Cardigan Connor added, “BermudAir’s new direct flights from key U.S. markets – Boston and Baltimore – constitute a significant advancement for our tourism industry. As our accommodation offerings grow, reliable and convenient air access from these strategic gateways is essential to maintaining momentum and further developing Anguilla as a premier destination”.All flights will be operated on comfortable Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft, offering passengers the airline’s signature warm service and authentic island hospitality. For more information or to book flights, visit www.flybermudair.com ###About BermudAirBermudAir is Bermuda's airline, committed to redefining the travel experience. With a fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft renowned for exceptional performance and passenger comfort, BermudAir exemplifies its commitment to excellence. Operating convenient flights to and from Westchester Country Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Charleston International Airport, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Bradley International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and Richmond International Airport. BermudAir enhances connectivity to the U.S. East Coast, contributing to the growth and prosperity of Bermuda, BermudAir also operates flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport, Halifax Stanfield International Airport, and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Canada and has expanded to the Caribbean with services to Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla. With a dedication to exceptional service and curated onboard offerings that showcase the island’s renowned hospitality and varied food and beverages available locally, BermudAir provides an unparalleled travel experience. For more information, please visit www.flybermudair.com

