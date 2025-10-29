BermudAir has Launched Nonstop Service to Bermuda from LaGuardia Today, Complementing Newark and Westchester Service

BermudAir now serves three New York airports with today's LaGuardia launch

BermudAir Holidays Offering Free Airfare Vacation Packages from All Three New York Airports

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BermudAir introduced its first flights from LaGuardia Airport (LGA) today, just days after the airline’s Newark Liberty (EWR) debut on Sunday. With its continuing service from Westchester Airport (HPN) in White Plains, the airline will now provide nonstop services to Bermuda for New Yorkers across the city, offering greater choice and convenience for tri-state travellers.Service from LaGuardia will operate twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, departing LGA at 11am, landing in Bermuda at 2:20pm, with return flights leaving at 8:05 am, arriving back into LGA at 9:35am.Flights between Bermuda and Newark will operate twice-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, departing Newark at 11am, landing in Bermuda at 2:15pm, with return flights leaving at 8am, arriving back into EWR at 9:30am.Service from White Plains will now operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, departing Westchester at 6pm, landing in Bermuda at 9.05pm, with return flights from Bermuda leaving at 3:55pm, arriving into HPN at 5pm.BermudAir Holidays currently is offering a 100% flight discount when booking a vacation package from Westchester (HPN), LaGuardia (LGA), or Newark (EWR). The special promotion is available for bookings made by December 6, 2025, for travel between December 1, and March 31, 2026. Bookings can be made by visiting https://www.bermudairholidays.com/en/ny-100-off-flights “Starting this week, BermudAir will offer nonstop flights from three of the most convenient New York City–area airports,” said Adam Scott, Founder & CEO of BermudAir. “With service from across New York, we now provide leisure and business travellers alike with more flexibility and convenient access to Bermuda. And we’re celebrating with one of our best deals ever – free airfare with the purchase of a vacation package.”The addition of the new airports expands the airline’s East Coast presence this winter to eight US airports, including Boston, Baltimore/Washington, Raleigh-Durham, Richmond and Orlando. Additionally, the carrier serves Bermuda from Toronto, Montreal and Halifax in Canada.All flights will be operated on BermudAir’s comfortable Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft, offering passengers the airline’s signature warm service and authentic island hospitality. Tickets are now available for purchase on www.flybermudair.com . For more information, flight schedules or a more personalised travel experience through BermudAir Holidays, visit www.flybermudair.com

