White Lotus Home Expands Opportunities for U.S. Businesses with Handmade Organic Bedding Programs

White Lotus Home Mattresses in New Brunswick, NJ White Lotus Home US Manufacturing

Today Is the Day to Bring Your Made in the USA Story to Life — With White Lotus Home

For more than 40 years, we’ve focused on creating bedding that is safe, sustainable, and supportive of better sleep!” — Marlon Pando, CEO of White Lotus Home

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Lotus Home , a New Jersey-based leader in organic and natural bedding since 1981, is expanding its partnership programs for entrepreneurs, retailers, and designers, responding to a growing demand for eco-friendly, American-made bedding.With wellness, sustainability, and transparency driving consumer choices, businesses seeking high-quality, environmentally responsible products now have an opportunity to collaborate with a company recognized for four decades of craftsmanship and innovation.Meeting the Market’s Call for Healthier SleepAs global concerns over chemical exposure, environmental impact, and mass-produced goods grow, consumers are increasingly prioritizing products that promote personal and planetary health. White Lotus Home has long been at the forefront of this shift, offering mattresses, pillows, and bedding made entirely from natural and organic materials.“For more than 40 years, we’ve focused on creating bedding that is safe, sustainable, and supportive of better sleep,” said Marlon Pando, President at White Lotus Home. “We’re now extending this expertise to help U.S. businesses meet consumer demand for products that are both environmentally responsible and made in America.” Partnering with White Lotus Home Means Access to:🌿 A Proven, Trusted BrandOver 40 years of craftsmanship, reliability, and customer loyalty.🛠 Handmade in the USA ProductionEvery product is handcrafted by skilled artisans—no toxins, no shortcuts.♻ Eco-First ManufacturingNatural fibers, low-waste production, and GOTS-certified materials.🚀 Scalable Growth & High DemandThe organic bedding market is booming. Consumers want sustainable, non-toxic products.Flexible Partnership ProgramsWhite Lotus Home offers tailored programs for entrepreneurs, retailers, designers, and eCommerce sellers, all with strong profit margins:- Private Label = 55%+ Profit. Ideal for entrepreneurs, wellness brands, and retailers. You cover the shipping.- White Label = 55%+ Profit. Ideal for stores & brands rebranding ready-made products. You cover the shipping.- Wholesale = 50% Profit. Ideal for retail stores. Shipping is free to the U.S. (excl. AK/HI)- Drop-Ship = 35% Profit. Ideal for online sellers (Etsy, Shopify, etc.) Shipping is ffree to the U.S. (excl. AK/HI)- Interior Designers = 35% Profit. Ideal for design professionals. Shipping is free to the U.S. (excl. AK/HI)Private Label: Launch Your Own Bedding LineWhite Lotus Home’s Private Label programs enable businesses to design custom bedding and sleep products, backed by over 40 years of experience. Options include:- Package A – Launch ($10,000): $10K in resale goods, no minimums on future orders, Private Label Starter included.- Package B – Private Label Starter ($899): 10 hours R&D, access to all fabrics/products, optional market testing.- Package C – Beta Business ($2,899): Includes Package B plus ready-to-launch website, hosting, and integrated production & logistics.Existing Product ProgramsFor businesses seeking ready-made, trusted products:- White Label: Rebrand White Lotus Home products as your own.- Wholesale: Stock products in your physical store.- Drop-Ship: Ship directly to customers.- Designer Program: Bring organic luxury into interior projects.Learn more about our programs here: White Lotus Home Partnership Information About White Lotus HomeHandcrafted in New Brunswick, NJ since 1981, White Lotus Home creates organic mattresses, pillows, and bedding with a mission to support healthier homes and a healthier planet. Using only natural, eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices, every product is made by hand, with care, and built to last.

White Lotus Home | Sustainable US Manufacturing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.