White Lotus Home Declares 2025 the Year of the Earth: Launches Capital Raise to Grow Sustainable Sleep Movement

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Earth Month comes to a close, White Lotus Home is just getting started. The pioneering American-made organic bedding brand is proud to announce the launch of a capital raise to transform Earth Month into an Earth Year — making eco-conscious living and sleeping a daily reality for millions.Founded in 1981 and reignited under the leadership of CEO and Owner Marlon Pando, White Lotus Home is on a mission: “Saving the Earth While We Sleep.” Handmade in the USA using organic, non-toxic, biodegradable materials, White Lotus Home products offer a better night's sleep — and a better tomorrow for the planet.🌍 Earth Year: A Movement Beyond One MonthFor White Lotus Home, protecting the Earth isn’t a seasonal campaign — it’s a daily commitment:- 100% Handmade in the USA – Supporting American jobs, farmers, and artisans- Organic and Sustainable Materials – Including kapok fiber, organic cotton, wool, and natural latex- Zero VOCs, Flame Retardants, or Synthetics – Healthier indoor air, healthier families- Low-Waste, Craft-to-Order Production – No mass overproduction, minimal landfill waste- Eco-Friendly Shipping – Free nationwide delivery and white-glove service within 200 miles“Earth Month reminds us of our responsibility. Earth Year demands that we act on it — every single day,” says Marlon Pando. “At White Lotus Home, we believe the choices we make at home shape the future of our planet.”📈 Scaling the Sustainable Sleep RevolutionWhite Lotus Home has grown revenue by 40% since 2022. Demand is surging for authentic eco-brands that offer full transparency and local craftsmanship. With private-label partnerships and wholesale opportunities expanding rapidly, White Lotus Home is perfectly positioned for the next leap.- Seeking: $1,000,000- Use of Funds: Expand sustainable production, grow private-label and retail partnerships, enhance digital presence, and upgrade manufacturing facilities- Projected Impact: 3x–5x revenue growth within 2–4 years while deepening environmental impact reduction💬 A Journey Rooted in Resilience and ResponsibilityRaised in Sullana, Peru, where sustainability was a way of life, Marlon Pando’s journey from immigrant entrepreneur to regenerative business leader is stitched into every White Lotus Home creation. Inspired by his mother Maria—born on Earth Day—Pando continues to turn purpose into impact."Our goal isn't just selling better mattresses. It’s building a platform where eco-entrepreneurs and conscious consumers can unite," says Pando. "We’re crafting a future where Earth Year is every year."🛏️ White Lotus Home: Where Earth Year Lives* Founded: 1981* Headquarters: New Brunswick, NJ* Products: Organic mattresses, pillows, and bedding* Business Model: Direct-to-consumer, private-label, and wholesale* Core Values: Sustainability, Transparency, American Craftsmanship🔔 An Invitation to Eco-Investors and VisionariesWhite Lotus Home is calling on aligned investors and partners to join the next phase of sustainable innovation. Together, we can redefine what conscious capitalism looks like — starting with how the world sleeps.🌱 Let's build Earth Year into a lifetime of impact.To invest, collaborate, or learn more, visit www.WhiteLotusHome.com or contact us directly.

