White Lotus Home Expands Global Reach Through Bed Bath & Beyond, Helping the World Sleep Safer—Naturally

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold stride toward redefining sustainable sleep, White Lotus Home , a pioneer in handcrafted organic bedding since 1981, is proud to announce the launch of its full line of organic mattresses and pillows on BedBathandBeyond.com After more than four decades perfecting the art of eco-conscious sleep in the U.S., White Lotus Home is poised to expand its impact globally—bringing its organic products to one of the world’s most trusted online destinations for home essentials.“It has always been about more than just a good night’s sleep,” said Marlon Pando , President of White Lotus Home. “When someone chooses one of our organic pillows or mattresses, they’re making a conscious commitment to protect their health and our shared environment. We’re honored that, through Bed Bath & Beyond, more people worldwide will have access to that choice.”From GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool to sustainably harvested latex and kapok, every White Lotus Home product is handcrafted in the USA using renewable, biodegradable, and non-toxic materials. What began as a small workshop making pillows and futons by hand has evolved into an international movement for healthier, more ethical sleep—without compromising comfort, quality, or craftsmanship.This new partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond unlocks an opportunity for millions of consumers to discover the difference of organic sleep. Whether it’s alleviating allergies, reducing exposure to harmful chemicals, or simply experiencing a cooler, cleaner rest, customers can now make a purchase that benefits both their well-being and the planet.Saving the Earth in your sleep? With White Lotus Home, it’s not just possible—it’s never been easier.

