Actress Jean Harlow’s death marked with her last fan mail star’s letter goes under hammer Friday 5th Sept in the UK

The last fan letter sent out to an adoring public by 1930s movie superstar Jean Harlow is to be auctioned in Somerset on FRIDAY (September 5th).

Christened the ‘Blonde Bombshell’ and ‘Platinum Blonde’, she had strong screen persona but was also known for her acting skills, with her nicknames highlighting her striking characteristics.” — Harris Dee

Jean was known as the first sex symbol of the big screen. Christened the ‘Blonde Bombshell’ and ‘Platinum Blonde’, she had strong screen persona but was also known for her acting skills, with her nicknames highlighting her striking characteristics.

Ranked as one of the greatest movie stars of all time by the American Film Institute, in the 1930s her movies included a string of comedies - Red Headed Woman, Red Dust, Dinner at Eight, Reckless and Suzy - sadly dying in the middle of making Saratoga in 1937. She appeared in that movie alongside Clark Gable, co-starring together in six big hits but the movie was finished without her, with stand-ins being used. On June 7th, 1937, she died in hospital in Los Angeles aged just 26, cause of death cerebral edema, a complication of kidney failure.

But there was much more going on with her health than recorded. Production had already been delayed on another film in 1937, because Jean developed sepsis after a multi wisdom tooth extraction and had to be hospitalised. Over this last couple of years she had multiple symptoms which started to upset her weight, pallor and fatigue.

But on June 7th 1937 she succumbed to multiple symptoms.

Throughout the ‘30s a young fan in Somerset’s sending short fan mail to his star actor friend and others and she always responded with a short typed note and her latest photograph. He had built up a small collection which was kept secret, along with other autographs and glamour shots of stars of screen and stage.

In the middle of the collection a full page black and white glamour shot was accompanied by a letter from Jean dated May 8th 1937 but it didn’t get to England until the day after her death. He wrote on the back of the photo: “I received this photo June 8th 193, Jean died on June 7th 1937.”

Just a coincidence, a victim of the post? But could this have been the last ever fan club letter sent out by the Blonde Bombshell, arriving the day after she died?

In that letter and others she discloses little details of her lifestyle and filming activities, even her health.

Jean said her final words to her young friend in England, ironic and sad at the same time, signing off with: “I shall always be glad to hear from you.”

Of course, no-one would be able to do that again.

The photograph and letter from Jean Harlow is one of several lots featuring her and other stars in a sale held by Laurences Auctioneers of Crewkerne of Books, Maps, Manuscripts and Photography, sale starts 10am. tel 01460 73041

