Golden Girl Wilson Clinches World Title

" World Champion, World No 1, double Olympic medallist. I put everything on the line because it was the only way forwards in the end for me "

The challenge of competing for Olympic Gold motivates me . It’s a chance to push my limits, redefine the sport, inspire others and get onto the top of the podium.” — Emma Wilson

LONDON, OXFORSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not only is Emma world ranked #1 and world champion; earlier this year she also won The Princess Sofia Trofeo at Europe's most prestigious regatta in Palma, as the top Olympic sailor at the event, to become the first British woman to win the trophy in its 54 year history.

All this is the culmination of years of hard work. Emma is a force of nature. Already Britain’s most successful female windsurfer ever and the inspirational heartbeat of the British Sailing Team - the only team member to medal in Tokyo and Paris - she is young, resilient, and globally respected. She stands for relentless hard work, determination, integrity, professionalism and above all excellence.



Throughout her career Emma has pushed the boundaries of performance; and over the past 5 years, as the sport has shifted to ‘foiling’, she has become the world’s most consistent

performer and the most powerful voice within her sport, male or female. There is a good case to be made that she is now Olympic Sailing's biggest star.

Emma is already one of Great Britain’s leading Gold Medal prospects for LA and, as the Olympics approach and global media attention hots up, she will undoubtedly be centre stage. Her determination, the story of her overcoming adversity in Paris, and her uniquely inspirational character give her “box office” appeal.

Now in Los Angeles for a few weeks low-key training with the British Team to familiarise herself with the 2028 venue, Emma has her sights firmly set on LA; although her immediate goal will be to try and defend her World title on home waters in Weymouth next September, the sailing venue of the London 2012 Olympics.

When asked about LA Emma confirmed,

"I’m super excited for the journey to Los Angeles. The challenge of competing for Olympic Gold motivates me every day. It’s a chance to push my limits, redefine the sport, inspire others and finally get onto the top of the podium.

“As for racing in the US, I love it. Earlier in my career I won world titles in San Francisco and Clearwater, Florida so it feels like a good place to race, and I’m ready to give everything I’ve got and make the most of this incredible opportunity!"

Emma naturally always wants to win but also use her voice to reach out beyond sailing and make a positive impact on the world. She is seeking long-term, values-aligned brand partnerships built on performance, purpose, and visibility; and in return add value with her authenticity and personal strengths that have elevated her to the pinnacle of her sport.

Brands interested in partnering with Emma can contact John Wilson

