Cannatrol Upgrades the Home Grow Again with Introduction of its Latest Innovation, the Cool Cure C2

Cannatrol Cool Cure C2

Newest version of top-selling Cool Cure enhances performance for cannabis grow enthusiasts, bringing commercial-grade quality to home cultivators

The new C2 basically gives the home grower the power to finish their harvest with consistent, high-quality cannabis, which for the home grower is a very big deal.” — David Sandelman, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, VT, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannatrol, creators of the only patented total dry, cure, and storage system for the cannabis industry, announced today the availability of the Cool Cure C2, the next version of Cannatrol’s top-selling Cool Cure equipment that makes producing quality cannabis within the grasp of every home grow enthusiast. The C2 is available for pre-order now.

Growers focused on producing the best cannabis discovered their secret weapon when Cannatrol introduced the Cool Cure in 2019. Since then, more than 10 thousand customers have reconsidered their obsolete dry, cure and storage processes in favor of the science-proven method made possible through Vaportrol® Technology. The C2 refines the Cool Cure’s capabilities while featuring a sleek, refined aesthetic look. New enhancements include:

A new durable design, including an easy-access one-liter front water tray, a food-grade ABS interior and stainless-steel shelving.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, integrating with a smartphone app for remote monitoring and control.

A vibrant touchscreen, enabling quick control of dry, cure and store cycles.

User controlled multi-color internal LED lighting to enhance visibility.

“Home growers want to be the ONE to have the best bud,” said David Sandelman, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Cannatrol. “For so many growers, it is always about competition, either with themselves or someone else. They want bragging rights. Once they realize the results they can achieve with the Cool Cure and how it really elevates their game, it becomes difficult to return to old ways.”

The C2 offers home growers consistent, repeatable and reliable results with every harvest, providing complete control over post-harvest conditions to optimize quality while reducing guesswork. Designed to deliver perfect drying, curing and storage conditions, the C2 is powered by Cannatrol’s patented Vaportrol Technology – which creates a consistent environmental equilibrium that protects and preserves terpenes and potency. Buds remain sticky, supple and tasty for months with no shake, no over drying and no burping required.

“The new C2 basically gives the home grower the power to finish their harvest with consistent, high-quality cannabis, which for the home grower is a very big deal,” Sandelman said.

Cannatrol’s parent company, VT Dry & Cure Technologies, created the patented Vaportrol Technology to offer the only fully integrated drying, curing and storage solution available, which was first embraced by artisan cheesemakers and is now used on farms and in facilities across the country. Today, that same technology delivers superior terpene retention, reduced mold risk and enhanced product yield for cannabis home growers as well as commercial cannabis cultivation operations worldwide. The Vaportrol dry and cure technology has experienced phenomenal growth globally among the cheese, aged meat and now cannabis industries, placing VT Dry & Cure Technologies at number 1,498 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, making it one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

About Cannatrol: Dry-Cure-Store

Cannatrol is a leader in precision cannabis drying and curing, and storage technology, dedicated to helping cultivators produce high-quality flower with consistency and control. Using patented Vaportrol® Technology, Cannatrol systems manage temperature and dew point—not just humidity—resulting in a cleaner cure, reduced mold risk, and enhanced terpene and cannabinoid retention. Trusted by commercial growers and craft cultivators alike, Cannatrol sets the standard for post-harvest excellence. For more information, visit Cannatrol online and continue the conversation on Instagram and Facebook.

