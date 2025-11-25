Sarasota, Florida Author Jack F. Wilson Releases "Energy Awakening," to Empower Seniors to Build Emotional Resilience

Energy Awakening: The Essential Healing Handbook, is Book Three in the Living Well Series Jack F. Wilson, author of Energy Awakening, Book Three in the Living Well Series. The Wellness Series, by Jack F. Wilson, is a soulful invitation to slow down, reconnect, and live with deeper peace and purpose.

The third book in the acclaimed Living Well Series blends timeless wisdom, modern healing practices, and practical tools for everyday calm and stress reduction

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and wellness advocate Jack F. Wilson announces the release of Energy Awakening: The Essential Healing Handbook, the third book in his highly regarded Living Well Series.

Written for seniors and adults seeking emotional balance, stress reduction, and greater inner strength, the book provides clear, accessible practices that support lasting well-being and empowered living.

Wilson’s journey began with his first two books, Empower Your Golden Years and Inner Peace Through Mindfulness, each inspired by real experiences as a business owner navigating overwhelming stress.

His new book continues that mission by demystifying widely known but often misunderstood healing concepts such as Reiki, Tai Chi, mindfulness meditation, yoga, chakra alignment, breathwork, grounding, and energy flow. With simple explanations and beginner-friendly practices, Energy Awakening shows how these tools can dramatically improve emotional resilience, relieve tension, and restore balance.

“Most adults have heard terms like Reiki or meditation, but very few truly understand how these practices can change their lives in practical, meaningful ways,” Wilson said.

In Energy Awakening, Wilson breaks that mystery wide open.

The book is structured as a simple, step-by-step guide with chapters such as “Understanding Your Inner Energy,” “Grounding for Everyday Calm,” “Self-Reiki Made Easy,” “Balancing the Chakras,” “Breathwork for Stress Relief,” “Tai Chi for Gentle Strength,” and “Walking as Moving Meditation.” Each chapter translates ancient healing principles into real-world applications, showing readers exactly what to do, why it works, and how to integrate each practice into daily life.

These sections help beginners build confidence while offering experienced readers more profound insight into energy flow, emotional regulation, and long-term resilience.

“I wrote Energy Awakening as a clear and inspiring guide, something anyone can use to create calm, reduce stress, and strengthen their inner energy one small step at a time,” Wilson added.

Energy Awakening serves as a lifelong companion rather than a one-time read. With relatable personal stories, step-by-step exercises, and accessible explanations of ancient healing traditions, Wilson helps readers unlock inner potential and cultivate ongoing emotional and physical harmony. The book is available now on Amazon in three formats: Kindle Unlimited, Kindle Digital, and Paperback.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Jack F. Wilson writes self-help books for seniors and adult readers navigating life transitions, including retirement, caregiving, grief, and health challenges. His popular Living Well Series emphasizes practical tools, including mindfulness meditation, Reiki, Tai Chi, walking, and yoga, to support whole-person well-being. Through his work, Wilson empowers readers of all ages to strengthen resilience, improve emotional health, and build a more peaceful, fulfilling life.

