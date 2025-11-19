New Children’s Book, ‘Goat on the Go: Scout’s Rainy Day,’ Helps Kids Build Resilience, Imagination, and Friendship

Goat on the Go: Scout's Rainy Day, a Children's Storybook of finding joy when plans change. Bestselling and Award-winning Children's Storybook Author Natalie Horseman Children's Storybook: The Bumpy Pumpkin

A heartwarming farm adventure that teaches young readers (ages 3–8) how to find joy when plans change

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning children’s author Natalie Horseman announces the release of Goat on the Go: Scout’s Rainy Day, the newest book in her bestselling picture book series inspired by her real-life goat, Scout. This uplifting story helps children navigate disappointment with creativity, teamwork, and emotional confidence.

When Scout wakes up ready for an outdoor adventure, he soon discovers that heavy rain has washed away his plans. With the help of clever friends on the farm, Scout learns how unexpected challenges can spark imaginative new adventures, and that rainy days often bring bright surprises.

Built around early childhood development themes, Scout’s Rainy Day supports resilience, problem-solving, emotional expression, and friendship. The book is ideal for families, educators, therapists, librarians, and any reader who wants a joyful, meaningful story that sparks positive conversations.

“Children face real emotional hurdles, even on ordinary days,” Horseman said. “Scout helps them explore those feelings in a playful, safe, and encouraging way. Rainy days happen, but imagination, courage, and friends can turn everything around.”

Today’s kids face big emotions every day, like frustration, disappointment, overstimulation, and fear of change. Horseman’s warm storytelling meets children right where they are, giving them tools to navigate those emotions with confidence.

Parents and educators are calling it a timely resource that teaches kids how to adapt, imagine, self-soothe, and collaborate.

Readers give the book five stars for its engaging style and meaningful childhood lessons.

“It wraps you in a world of imagination and friendship.” — Alex G.

“Helps kids see the bright side when things don’t go as planned.” — Scott S.

Cosette Alcalde’s illustrations bring the story to life with warmth, playfulness, and expressive emotional detail that young readers instantly connect with. Her artwork captures Scout’s big-hearted personality and the cozy charm of farm life, turning every page into a visual invitation to imagine, explore, and feel. With vibrant colors, gentle textures, and animated character expressions, her illustrations deepen the emotional impact of the story and make Scout’s Rainy Day an irresistible read-aloud experience for children and adults alike.

Goat on the Go: Scout’s Rainy Day follows the October 2025 release of The Bumpy Pumpkin, Horseman’s award-winning picture book about an offbeat pumpkin who learns to celebrate what makes him unique. The story gently explores a common childhood fear, “What if being different means I’m left behind?” and reassures young readers that their individuality is something to treasure.

“Every child is special,” Horseman says. “By watching the Bumpy Pumpkin move from worry to joy, kids can see their own feelings reflected and feel safe talking about what makes them different.

Goat on the Go: Scout’s Rainy Day, the Goat on the Go series, and The Bumpy Pumpkin are available now through Amazon and at www.NatalieHorseman.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Natalie Horseman is a nurse, bestselling children’s author, and creator of the Goat on the Go picture book series. She is also the award-winning author of The Bumpy Pumpkin, the 2025 Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards medalist and runner-up in the 2025 Halloween Book Festival. Her stories blend humor, heart, emotional development, and imaginative play for children ages 3–8. Through Horseman Publishing, she brings joyful, educational stories to families, educators, and librarians nationwide.

For more information go to: https://nataliehorseman.com/ or https://www.goatonthegobooks.com/

