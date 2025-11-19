Bestselling author Kae Wagner Launches ‘Midnight at the Back Gate,’ Book One in the Back Gate & Beyond Series

Midnight at the Back Gate, by bestselling author Kae Wagner, is the gripping romantic suspense story of Kelly Chowder's coming-of-age while seeking independence. Bestselling and Award-winning Modern Fiction, Coming-of-age, and Romantic Suspense Author Kae Wagner Saturday Night at the Trailer Park, Book One in the The Frankie Girl series, by Bestselling Author Kae Wagner

A Heart-Stirring Story of Healing, Redemption, and Second Chances

Kelly Chowder’s story is about finding light when life feels dark. Through her story, I wanted readers to experience the real process of forgiveness, redemption, and getting a second chance.” — Kae Wagner

SARASOTA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midnight at the Back Gate, the first book in the Back Gate & Beyond Series by bestselling author Kae Wagner, invites readers into a gripping emotional journey set along Florida’s east coast. Blending elements of romantic suspense, women’s fiction, and coming-of-age drama, this story captures the raw beauty of second chances and the resilience of the human heart.

After years of loss and heartbreak, Kelly Chowder takes a job as a security guard at the prestigious Mirage Country Club. She wants a chance at independence and a way out of the traumatic upbringing she’s leaving behind.

But when a tragic accident at the back gate unravels hidden secrets, she’s thrust into a web of loyalty, love, and betrayal that will change everything she believes about safety, trust, and herself.

“Kelly’s story is about finding light when life feels dark,” said Wagner. “She’s an ordinary young woman with extraordinary strength, and through her, I wanted readers to experience the real process of forgiveness, redemption, and getting a second chance.”

Midnight at the Back Gate resonates with readers who love emotionally intelligent fiction, especially fans of Nicholas Sparks, Colleen Hoover, and Jojo Moyes, and those drawn to themes of resilience, forgiveness, and unexpected love. The novel launches the Back Gate & Beyond Series, each installment peeling back new layers of love, loss, and transformation.

The standalone series will capture the hearts of readers who love strong young women who forge their way to independence, even as they face challenges from the past.

Midnight at the Back Gate is available on Amazon in Kindle Unlimited, Kindle Digital, and paperback editions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kae Wagner is the award-winning and bestselling author of the Frankie Girl Series and founder of The Bold Authors Network and The Bold Authors Book Agency. She helps authors write, publish, and promote their books for visibility, credibility, and book sales. Her work blends heart and strategy, inspiring readers to believe in the power of redemption and resilience. Learn more at www.BoldAuthorsNetwork.com.

