Chief Justice Funke Visits Nebraska City Middle School

On Tuesday, November 18, Jeffrey Funke, Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court, visited Nebraska City Middle School for an assembly. The Chief Justice spoke on his background, his appointment to the bench, and his duties as Chief Justice. He discussed the importance of perseverance, utilizing the court system to peacefully resolve conflicts, and the Nebraska probation system as a national model. Chief Justice Funke encouraged students to become informed voters when they become adults and to work hard to achieve their goals.

