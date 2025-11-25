Submit Release
Office of Dispute Resolution Releases FY2025 Annual Report

The Office of Dispute Resolution (ODR) has published the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Annual Report. This report provides a breakdown of the 3,996 cases managed from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, by the six ODR-approved mediation centers. Case types include parenting plans (41.9%); Specialized ADR (10.5%); general/community, including small claims, workplace, and special education (16.0%); juvenile justice (15.7%); child welfare (12.9%); family, including divorce with no children, vulnerable adult, grandparent visitation, parent-child relationships (2.9%); and adult criminal cases (0.1%).

During the reporting period, referrals were received from the court (43%); attorneys (22%); self/friend (18%); agencies and organizations (12%); and schools (6%). For the referrals that resulted in the participants attempting mediation or facilitation, 73% of the cases reached a full or partial agreement.

Read the full Annual Report:

https://nebraskajudicial.gov/sites/default/files/publication-report-files/2025-FY-annual-report.pdf

