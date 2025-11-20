Two Participants Graduate from Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court

On November 18, 2025, the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court held a graduation ceremony at the Nemaha County District Courthouse in Auburn, with Judge Richard Smith presiding. Special guests included Senator Bob Hallstrom, Probation Administrator Gene Cotter, and Supreme Court Justice Jason Bergevin. Both Senator Hallstrom and Justice Bergevin offered remarks and congratulated the graduates.

Olivia White served as the guest speaker, delivering a genuine and heartfelt message from her perspective as the child of a drug court participant. She shared how drug court saved her family and noted that her mother remains in recovery today, now serving as a licensed therapist and a member of the drug court team.

Graduation marks a significant milestone for participants who have completed an intensive program centered on substance use treatment, strict supervision, and personal accountability.

Drug Court programs last a minimum of 20 months, equipping participants with the skills needed to maintain lives free from drug and alcohol addiction. By combining comprehensive treatment with rigorous oversight, Drug Courts empower individuals and support their rehabilitation.

Adult Drug Courts offer an alternative to the traditional justice system for nonviolent drug offenders, utilizing a specialized team approach within the existing court framework. These courts aim to reduce recidivism and substance use while enhancing public safety. They employ validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative services to improve participants' chances of long-term success.

For additional information, please contact:

Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-821-7114 Email: christina.reece@nejudicial.gov

Top photo: Probation Administrator Gene Cotter, Judge Richard Smith, Supreme Court Justice Jason Bergevin, and Chief Probation Officer Melanie Stormer with graduates.

Bottom photo: Supervision Officers Marty Metschke and Chelsea Hagedorn, Judge Richard Smith, and Assistant Supervision Officer Chelsea Byfield with graduates.