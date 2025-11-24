Austin Lighthouse Announces ‘Shine Together’ Nonprofit Summit Highlighting Philanthropy, Innovation, and Community.

Shine Together: Austin Lighthouse Changemakers Summit — Where passion meets purpose to light the way forward. Featuring the event logo and a symbolic handshake representing partnership and community impact. Logo of Austin Lighthouse for the Blind, a nonprofit empowering Texans who are blind or visually impaired Austin Lighthouse for the Blind headquarters in Austin, Texas, with branded outreach vehicles promoting the organization’s mission of empowerment and inclusion.

Austin Lighthouse for the Blind Announces Inaugural Nonprofit Summit: “Shine Together” to Spotlight Philanthropy, Innovation, and Community Connection

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Austin Lighthouse for the Blind is proud to announce the inaugural Shine Together: Austin Lighthouse Changemakers Summit —a one-day gathering designed to strengthen collaboration and values-driven giving across Central Texas. The event will take place on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from 5:30–7:30 PM at the Austin Lighthouse for the Blind (4512 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Austin, TX 78744).Shine Together will welcome nonprofit leaders, corporate partners, civic leaders, and community-minded individuals for an evening of connection, learning, and celebration. The program will also include a Mayoral Proclamation recognizing the work of Austin Lighthouse and the broader nonprofit community, underscoring the importance of inclusive, community-driven philanthropy in Austin.Enjoy cocktails from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Tequila 512, sparkling water from Waterloo Sparkling, and lite bites from Bambino, Barnison Catering, and Chi’Lantro, along with live music and meaningful conversation.Connect with organizations including Little Bit of Good, Good Work Austin, All Blind Children of Texas, Almost Real Things, Art Spark, and the YMCA, among others leading the way in community innovation and collaboration.Summit Highlights Include: Mayoral Proclamation: Special recognition from the City of Austin honoring the work of Austin Lighthouse and local changemakers.Nonprofit Showcase: Ten local organizations will host exhibitor tables to share their missions, programs, and impact.Connection Hubs: Intentional spaces designed to foster partnerships and exchange ideas across sectors.Resource Corner: Access to professionals and advisors from Morgan Stanley and other partner firms offering expertise in estate planning, wealth advising, and philanthropy.Speaker Panel: Hosted by Emcee Topsie VandenBosch, featuring Paulina Artieda, Executive Director of The New Philanthropists, and Kelly Schaber, Development Director at Austin Lighthouse, discussing the future of inclusive philanthropy, collaboration, and community leadership.“Our vision is to bring people together across the community to build lasting relationships and continue to cultivate a culture of generosity,” said Kelly Schaber, Director of Development. “This summit underscores Austin Lighthouse’s role as a regional connector and champion for collaborative progress.”Key Themes:Wealth Planning and Philanthropy: Exploring the intersection of financial planning and charitable giving.Board Leadership and Governance: Engaging board members for strategic growth and accountability.Philanthropy with Purpose: Empowering donors to align their giving with personal values and community needs.This event reflects Austin Lighthouse’s broader mission to create access—not only for individuals who are blind or visually impaired, but for the entire community to thrive together.Event DetailsEvent: Shine Together: Austin Lighthouse Changemakers SummitDate: Tuesday, December 9, 2025Time: 5:30–7:30 PMLocation: Austin Lighthouse, 4512 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Austin, TX 78744Admission: $25 ($20 Early Bird)Format: Cocktails; lite bites by Bambino, Barnison Catering, and Chi’Lantro; nonprofit showcase; speaker panel; and a Mayoral ProclamationTo RSVP, inquire about sponsorship or exhibitor opportunities, or join the planning committee, please contact Kelly Schaber at kelly.schaber@austinlighthouse.org or visit https://austinlighthouse.org/austin-lighthouse-changemakers-summit/ About the Austin Lighthouse for the Blind:Austin Lighthouse for the Blind is a nonprofit social enterprise empowering people who are blind or visually impaired through job training, employment, and advocacy. For over 90 years, the organization has been a beacon of inclusion and opportunity in Central Texas. Learn more at www.austinlighthouse.org

