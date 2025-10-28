Austin Lighthouse for the Blind Hosts Inclusive ‘Be the Light’ 5K Run & Walk at McKinney Falls State Park

Austin Lighthouse for the Blind logo, a nonprofit empowering Texans who are blind or visually impaired Participants of all abilities run and walk together along a scenic trail during the Be the Light 5K, supporting the blind and visually impaired community.

Inclusive 5K at McKinney Falls brings the community together to support and empower individuals who are blind or visually impaired across Central Texas.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Lighthouse for the Blind is proud to announce its upcoming Be the Light 5K Run & Walk , taking place on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the beautiful McKinney Falls State Park. This inclusive, family-friendly event welcomes participants of all abilities to come together in support of the blind and visually impaired community of Central Texas.The Be the Light 5K is more than a race—it’s a movement to foster empowerment, inclusion, and independence. Hosted by the Austin Lighthouse for the Blind, a nonprofit providing job training, employment, and community support to individuals who are blind or visually impaired, this event raises vital awareness and funding for ongoing programs.“At its core, this 5K reflects what the Austin Lighthouse for the Blind stands for: access, empowerment, and community,” said Kelly Schaber, Director of Development. “Whether you’re a sponsor, participant, or supporter, you’re helping expand what’s possible for those we serve.”Event Features:Accessible 5K route through McKinney Falls’ scenic trailsCommemorative t-shirts for all registered participantsMusic, food, and entertainment throughout the dayInclusive vendor area featuring local businesses and nonprofitsOpen to the public and welcoming to individuals of all ages and abilitiesRegistration & Sponsorship Opportunities:Registration is open now at https://austinlighthouse.org/event-calendar/be-the-light-5k/ . Community members can register to participate, donate, or sponsor the event. Sponsorship packages offer meaningful visibility for businesses and organizations committed to making a difference. Levels range from $100 to $5,000, including opportunities for branding, vendor tables, and community engagement.Event DetailsDate: Saturday, November 8, 2025Location: McKinney Falls State Park, Austin, TXRace Start: 9:30 AMTo learn more about the event or how to get involved, please contact hello@austinlighthouse.org or call (512) 442-2329.About Austin Lighthouse:Austin Lighthouse for the Blind is a nonprofit social enterprise empowering people who are blind or visually impaired through job training, employment, and advocacy. For over 90 years, the organization has been a beacon of inclusion and opportunity in Central Texas. Learn more at www.austinlighthouse.org

